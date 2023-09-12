University of Alabama condemns racist, homophobic slurs hurled at Texas football players

The University of Alabama condemned the behavior of its fans heard shouting racist and homophobic slurs at three Texas Longhorn players during a Saturday night game after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The video shows Alabama fans behind the Texas sideline at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, shouting the slurs at Black Longhorns players, including defensive backs Jelani McDonald and X'Avion Brice and running back Quintrevion "Tre" Wisner, who appeared to be celebrating the team's performance after defeating Alabama 34-24.

A representative for the University of Alabama told ABC News in a statement on Tuesday that the university is "disgusted" by the incident.

Isaiah Bond #17 of the Alabama Crimson Tide makes the two-point conversion against Ethan Burke #91 of the Texas Longhorns during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"We are disgusted by reports of vile language and inappropriate behavior Saturday night. To be clear, we condemn this behavior and it will not be tolerated in our venues. It is not representative of UA or our values," the representative said. "We expect all attendees to act with class and respect towards others."

The statement added, "Fans are strongly encouraged to report issues to our security resources on-site. Gameday and delayed reports are appropriately addressed and anyone found to be in violation of our rules and expectations will be promptly removed and may be banned from future events."

The university spokesperson declined to comment further when asked if the fans shouting the slurs had been identified.

Representatives for the University of Texas did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

X'Avion Brice's father, Stuart Brice, also responded to the video in a social media post, praising his son for taking the high road and not responding to the slurs.

"Great job son blocking out all the noise. Stay humble," he wrote, along with a photo of his son.

ABC News' Brittany Gaddy contributed to this report.