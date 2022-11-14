University of Virginia mass shooting: What we know about the 3 football players killed

Three students were killed and two were injured in the Sunday night shooting.

The University of Virginia is in mourning after three members of the football team were killed in a mass shooting on the Charlottesville campus Sunday night.

Two other students were injured in the shooting which unfolded on a bus as it returned from a field trip.

The suspect, also a student, is in custody.

Here's what we know about the lives lost:

Devin Chandler

Football player, Devin Chandler, is pictured in the Virginia Sports website in this undated image. Virginia Sports

Devin Chandler #86 of the Wisconsin Badgers is seen before the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium, Oct. 9, 2021 in Champaign, Illinois. Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Devin Chandler was a second-year student from Virginia Beach, University President Jim Ryan said at a news conference Monday.

Chandler had transferred to UVA from the University of Wisconsin.

“He had a lasting impacting on his teammates, even after he left UW, which is a testament to the type of person he was," Wisconsin's defensive coordinator, Jim Leonhard, said in a statement. "His personality was infectious and he was a joy to be around. Our team is hurting for him and his family. I want to personally extend my condolences to his family and the Virginia football family.”

Lavel Davis Jr.

Football player, Lavel Davis Jr, is pictured in the Virginia Sports website in this undated image. Virginia Sports

Lavel Davis Jr. #1 of the Virginia Cavaliers lines up during the third quarter against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome, Sept. 23, 2022 in Syracuse. Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Lavel Davis Jr., who was from Ridgeville, South Carolina, was in his third year, Ryan said.

ESPN reporter Andrea Adelson in a tweet described Davis as "bright, thoughtful and engaging." She said he was "a beacon of light determined to make the world a better place."

In a university video last year, Davis said he loved movies and reading Shakespeare and the Bible.

He called the the university the "perfect place for anyone who wants to work hard and be great."

D'Sean Perry

Football player, D'Sean Perry, is pictured in the Virginia Sports website in this undated image. Virginia Sports

D'Sean Perry #41 of the Virginia Cavaliers reacts during the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome, Sept. 23, 2022 in Syracuse, New York. Bryan Bennett/Getty Images, FILE

D'Sean Perry was a fourth-year student from Miami, Ryan said.