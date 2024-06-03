USGS raises alert level as Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again

Kilauea is one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, has begun to erupt again, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Lava began to emerge from the summit of the famed volcano, located at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island, around 12:30 a.m. local time, prompting the USGS to raise the alert level to red.

A red alert signifies that a volcanic eruption is imminent, underway or suspected, with potential hazardous activity on the ground and in the air.

The eruption occurred about a mile south of the Kīlauea Caldera and north of the Koa'e fault system and Hilina Pali Road, within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, according to the USGS.

Kilauea began erupting about 12:30 AM HST, June 3, 2024 south of the caldera and north of the Koa'e fault system and Hilina Pali Road, within Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park. USGS Volcanoes

Webcam imagery shows a visible glow of red, indicating that the lava is currently erupting from fissures, the USGS said.

It is not possible to say how long the eruption will last, the USGS said, and officials are closely monitoring the volcano for signs of increasing or decreasing activity.

Kilauea began erupting about 12:30 AM HST, June 3, 2024 south of the caldera and north of the Koa'e fault system and Hilina Pali Road, within Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park. USGS Volcanoes

Seismic activity and ground deformation beneath the East Rift Zone and Southwest Rift Zone remain low, the agency said. Current volcano activity is restricted to the summit region.

Past eruptions at Kilauea have proven to be destructive. Heavy lava flow destroyed more than 600 properties in 2018 as it traveled from the Kilauea summit to the ocean.

Lava erupts in the Crater of the Kilauea Volcano. After three months of inactivity, the Kilauea volcano resumed eruptions on June 7, 2023 in Kilauea, HI. Erik Kabik Photography/Mediapunch/AP, FILE

A mechanism similar to a "stomp-rocket toy" contributed to the severity of the lava flow that year and could affect future eruptions similarly, according to a paper published last week in Nature Geosciences.

Continual eruptions since 2018 have not been as severe.