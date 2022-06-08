Victims of Larry Nassar to file $1 billion in claims against FBI

Gymnasts and other victims of sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault of minors, as well as other charges, said they plan on Wednesday to file a series of tort claims against the Justice Department and the FBI seeking a collective total of about $1 billion, according to their legal team.

“The FBI knew that Larry Nassar was a danger to children when his abuse of me was first reported in September of 2015,” gymnast Maggie Nichols, a Team USA member and NCAA National Champion, said in a statement. "For 421 days they worked with USA Gymnastics and USOPC to hide this information from the public and allowed Nassar to continue molesting young women and girls. It is time for the FBI to be held accountable."

The claimants include some of America’s most celebrated Olympic and Team USA gymnasts, including Nichols, Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney. This group includes former University of Michigan gymnast Samantha Roy and former gymnast and victim’s advocate Kaylee Lorincz.

Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Michigan. Paul Sancya/AP

The amount of damages sought differs by claimant, but the total claims could exceed $1 billion, according to a group of lawyers from Manly Stewart & Finaldi, Pitt McGehee Palmer Bonanni & Rivers, Grewal Law and Drew, Cooper & Anding, and Gruel Mills, the firms representing the clients.

Hundreds of young women and girls came forward to accuse Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics national team doctor, of inappropriate or criminal behaviour. Nassar pleaded guilty in 2017 in connection with crimes against several victims and was sentenced to 60 years behind bars for child pornography and other charges. He again pleaded guilty in 2018 and was sentenced to an additional 40 to 175 years for multiple counts of sexual assault of minors.

At a September Congressional hearing FBI Director Christopher Wray expressed outrage and sadness for the victims of Nassar's abuse and FBI inaction.

A Department of Justice inspector general's report found the FBI was notified of Nassar's behavior, but failed to act for more than a year.

"I’m sorry for what you and your families have been through," Wray told the Senate judiciary committee. "I’m sorry that so many different people let you down, over and over again. And I’m especially sorry that there were people at the FBI who had their own chance to stop this monster back in in 2015 and failed."

Wray said the allegations happened before he was director, but is doing everything in his power to make sure it doesn't happen again.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.