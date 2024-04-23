"If you see this individual, DO NOT APPROACH! Call 911," police said.

Video released of person of interest in fatal shooting of Chicago police Officer Luis Huesca

Hoping for a break in the homicide investigation of Chicago police Officer Luis Huesca, investigators have released security video of a person of interest wanted in the killing.

The Chicago Police Department posted a series of surveillance videos of an unidentified man wanted in the fatal shooting early Sunday, in which 30-year-old Huesca's gun and car were taken after he was gunned down while on his way home after work.

Police warned that the person should be considered armed and dangerous.

"If you see this individual, DO NOT APPROACH! Call 911," police said in a post on X.

Authorities asked anyone who recognized the man to call detectives immediately.

The time stamp on one of the videos of the person of interest shows it was taken just minutes before Huesca was killed at 2:52 a.m. local time Sunday.

Huesca, a six-year veteran of the CPD who worked in the police department's 5th District as a member of the Priority Response Team, was shot multiple times outside his home in the Gage Park neighborhood on the southwest side of Chicago, police said.

Chicago police Officer Luis M. Huesca, 30, was fatally shot on April 21, 2024, while on his way home from work, authorities said. Chicago Police Dept.

Huesca was still in his uniform when he was fatally shot, according to Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling. He was killed two days shy of his 31st birthday, the superintendent said.

Citing multiple sources, Chicago ABC station WLS reported the officer's gun was taken after he was shot. The CPD has not yet confirmed the report.

The officer's vehicle, a gray 2018 Toyota 4Runner with Illinois plates, was also taken during the incident, police said.

Chicago police have released videos of a person of interest in the fatal April 21, 2024, shooting of Chicago Police Officer Luis M. Huesca. Chicago Police Department

It was the second time in less than a year that an officer from the 5th District was shot to death under similar circumstances.

On May 6, 2023, officer Aréanah Preston had just finished her shift and was still in uniform when she was shot and killed while on her way home at about 1:42 a.m., according to Chicago police. Preston's gun was also taken after she was shot, police said.

Four teenagers have been charged in the murder of 24-year-old Preston, according to court documents.

The four suspects "were out looking for victims" that night and are believed to be connected to multiple robberies and a car theft in the hours leading up to Preston's killing, police said.

On Sunday morning, police officers responding to a gunshot detection alert found the mortally wounded Huesca lying outside on the ground suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to a police statement. He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez -- who represents Chicago's 15th Ward, which includes Gage Park -- told WLS that police found a car matching the description of Huesca's vehicle in an alley about a mile from where Huesca was discovered.

"The vehicle found in the alley here, we believe it is the officer's," Lopez said. "If this was a carjacking, there might be evidence inside."

Chicago police have not commented on the recovered vehicle.

Snelling said Sunday that detectives are working to determine if the officer was killed during a carjacking.

"We can't confirm that right now, but detectives are working through it. What we do know is that the officer's vehicle was taken," Snelling said. "But to get to the total motive of what happened, we need more information and the detective division is working on that."

Commander Tyrone Pendarvis, who oversees Huesca's 5th District, said he saw the surveillance video for the first time Monday night.

"It's a heavy load," Pendarvis said. "Me and my officers are finding it difficult, but we're going to go on."