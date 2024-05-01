The student protesters are calling for the university to divest from Israel.

A look at the violent clashes at UCLA as college protests, counterprotests intensify

UCLA became a focal point of nationwide campus protests early Wednesday morning when violent clashes broke out between protesters and counterprotesters as police allegedly stood by.

Some counterprotesters attempted to rip down gates of a pro-Palestinian encampment, kicking and punching people while holding batons or other objects, according to video footage of the incidents.

The clashes grew increasingly violent, and one protester could be seen in photos with a head wound that was dripping blood

Counter-protestors clash with pro-Palestinian protestors at a pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA, May 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. Ethan Swope/AP

Demonstrators clash at an encampment at UCLA early, May 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. Ethan Swope/AP

One video appears to show an apparent pro-Israel protester throwing objects at the student encampment, while a separate video captures apparent pro-Israel protesters using planks of wood to hit protesters.

Other counterprotesters can be seen spraying substances and throwing fireworks toward and into the encampment.

ABC's Los Angeles station KABC reported that a group also "piled on a person who lay on the ground, kicking and beating them with sticks until others pulled them out of the scrum."

KABC stated that "after a couple of hours of scuffles between protesters," police formed lines between the groups to quell the violence.

The LAPD referred ABC News to UCLA police, which then deferred to the university, which did not immediately comment.

The Jewish Federation Los Angeles released a statement on the violence at UCLA, stating that “the abhorrent actions of a few counterprotesters last night do not represent the Jewish community or our values.”

It continued, “We believe in peaceful, civic discourse. Unfortunately, the violence at UCLA is a result of the lack of leadership from the Chancellor and the UCLA administration.”

This is the second time in recent days that protesters and counterprotesters have clashed at UCLA. In a statement on Sunday, April 28, Vice Chancellor of UCLA Strategic Communications Mary Osako condemned people who jeopardized "the physical safety of the community."

“UCLA has a long history of peaceful protest and we are heartbroken to report that today, some physical altercations broke out among demonstrators on Royce Quad," Osako said. “We have since instituted additional security measures and increased the numbers of our safety team members on site. As an institution of higher education, we stand firmly for the idea that even when we disagree, we must still engage respectfully and recognize one another’s humanity. We are dismayed that certain individuals instead chose to jeopardize the physical safety of the community.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom condemned the recent violence in a statement on Wednesday: "The law is clear: The right to free speech does not extend to inciting violence, vandalism, or lawlessness on campus. Those who engage in illegal behavior must be held accountable for their actions -- including through criminal prosecution, suspension or expulsion."

Newsom's office published an additional statement calling the delayed law enforcement response "unacceptable" and demanding answers.

“As soon as it became clear that state assistance was needed to support a local response, our office immediately deployed CHP personnel to campus,” the governor’s office said.

CHP officers hold the line near an encampment by supporters of Palestinians in Gaza, on the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) campus, May 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. David Swanson/Reuters

Counter-protesters attack protesters pro-Palestinian protesters in an encampment on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), May 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. David Swanson/Reuters

LAPD declined to comment, directing ABC News to UCLA's police department, which further directed ABC News to the university for comment.

The UCLA Palestine Solidarity Encampment criticized the university and public safety officials for what they say was inaction amid the violence. Students accused campus security and local law enforcement officers of watching from the sidelines as the violence continued.

“The life-threatening assault we face tonight is nothing less than a horrifying, despicable act of terror,” an online statement from the group read. “We call on UCLA, protect your fellow students and call for what we need -- a divestment from systems of death that profit off of indiscriminate bombing and a call to end the genocide in Gaza and the occupation of Palestine.”

A UCLA official said in a statement that staff were “sickened” by the violence.

“Horrific acts of violence occurred at the encampment tonight and we immediately called law enforcement for mutual aid support,” Mary Osaka, a vice chancellor, said in a statement.

Counter-protesters try to remove barricades at a pro-Palestinian encampment on the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) campus, May 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. David Swanson/Reuters

A pro-Palestinian protester receives help getting pepper spray rinsed off amid clashes with counter-protesters, at an encampment on the UCLA campus, May 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. David Swanson/Reuters

The LAPD said it responded to assist UCLA's police department at the request of the university, "due to multiple acts of violence within the large encampment on their campus."

UCLA canceled all Wednesday classes due to the "distress caused by the violence that took place on Royce Quad" overnight, according to a statement from the university.

The hospital and health system, the Luskin Conference Center and pre-k through high schools will remain open.

"We have law enforcement presence stationed throughout campus to help promote safety. Student Affairs will have essential staff on campus to support our students who have been impacted by this tragedy," UCLA said in a statement.