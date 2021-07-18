Washington Nationals game halted after shooting outside park, fans told to leave

The Washington Nationals game was called to an abrupt halt on Saturday night after a shooting outside the stadium.

The team confirmed there was a shooting outside the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park.

After initially telling fans to stay in their seats due to an "incident" outside, they were then told to exit the stadium through the Centerfield or Right Field gates.

The game was in the bottom of the sixth inning when fans heard loud pops outside the park. The game was halted as fans were seen heading for the concourse and some even exited the stands onto the field and into the dugouts.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said two people were shot outside the park and there did not appear to be an ongoing threat.

It was not immediately clear what happened in the shooting.

The Nationals were losing, 8-4, at the time the game was stopped.

The team said it will pick up the game on Sunday where it left off with a nine-inning game. The game will be part of a doubleheader.

