West Virginia state trooper shot and killed, armed suspect at large: Police

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has said that a state trooper was fatally shot in Mingo County Friday and multiple law enforcement agencies have joined a widespread search of the Beech Creek area to look for the suspect who is at large.

Sgt. Cory Maynard was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire near Matewan, Justice said.

"The brave men and women of law enforcement, and all first responders who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, are an inspiration to us all," Justice said in a statement.

The procession for fallen West Virginia State Trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard CREDIT: WCHS

The governor's office has ordered all U.S. and West Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the following trooper starting immediately.

Timothy Kennedy, 29, is wanted in connection to the shooting and considered armed and dangerous, according to police. Troopers said they were met with gunfire when they responded to a shooting complaint near Matewan.

The manhunt for Kennedy delayed graduation ceremonies at Mingo Central High School and emergency workers urged area residents to stay indoors until the suspect has been located.

