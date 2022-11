Martin Haslinger uses a snowblower outside his home in Buffalo, N.Y., on Nov. 19, 2022 following a lake-effect snowstorm.

People in Western New York are digging out from an extreme lake-effect snowstorm that dumped up to a reported 77 inches in some areas. A state of emergency has been declared for Erie County, which includes Hamburg, Orchard Park and Buffalo.

Heather Ahmed digs out after an intense lake-effect snowstorm impacted the area on Nov. 19, 2022, in Hamburg, N.Y. John Normile/Getty Images

A snow covered sign protrudes from the snow after an intense lake-effect snowstorm impacted the area on Nov. 19, 2022, in Hamburg, N.Y. John Normile/Getty Images

Brett Witkowski digs out after an intense lake-effect snowstorm impacted the area on Nov. 19, 2022, in Hamburg, N.Y. John Normile/Getty Images

A lamp post protrudes from the snow after an intense lake-effect snowstorm impacted the area on Nov. 19, 2022, in Hamburg, N.Y. John Normile/Getty Images

Good Samaritans help dig out a plow after an intense lake-effect snowstorm impacted the area on Nov. 18, 2022, in Hamburg, N.Y. John Normile/Getty Images