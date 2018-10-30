Whitey Bulger, notorious Boston mob boss, dies in prison

James "Whitey" Bulger, the notorious Boston mob boss and one-time FBI informant, died Tuesday after being found unresponsive at a West Virginia federal prison, authorities said.
Life-saving measures were initiated on Bulger, 89, after he was found at 8:20 a.m. at the high-security Hazelton federal prison in Bruceton Mills.
There was no immediate word on the cause of death, but a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice noted that "no staff or other inmates were injured, and at no time was the public in danger."
Bulger died a day after he was transferred to the Hazelton prison. Up until recently, he had been serving his life sentence at a federal prison in Sumterville, Florida.
Bulger was convicted in 2013 of murdering 11 people, as well as extortion, money laundering and weapons charges.
The trial came nearly 20 years after he went on the run after being tipped off to a pending federal indictment by a corrupt FBI agent.
He spent 16 years on the lam and was arrested in 2011 in Santa Monica, California.
Before his capture, Bulger was second only to Osama Bin Laden on the FBI's Most Wanted List.
This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.