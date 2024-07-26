Wildfires break out across California: Latest fire and smoke maps

The Park Fire in Chico is now the largest in California this year.

Wildfires are exploding across the West, especially in California, where the Park Fire has now grown to be the biggest in the state this year.

There are currently 11 wildfires over 1,000 acres burning in California, according to Cal Fire. The largest of those is the Park Fire, burning in Butte and Tehama counties, just north of Chico, which grew to over 164,000 acres on Friday with 0% containment. At least 134 structures have been destroyed by the fire.

Ronnie Dean Stout II, 48, has been arrested on suspicion of arson for starting the Park Fire after he allegedly pushed a burning car into a gully in Bidwell Park, near Chico, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey.

There are more than 1,600 personnel, six helicopters and 153 fire engines assigned just to the Park Fire.

The Lake Fire, in Santa Barbara County, is the second-largest burning in the state at the moment at over 38,000 acres, though it is 90% contained after sparking July 5.

Meanwhile, farther north, the Durkee Fire in Oregon had grown to over 288,000 acres on Friday morning with 20% containment, according to the Oregon/Washington Bureau of Land Management. It was sparked on July 17 by a lightning strike and has grown to the largest fire in the country this year.

There are more than 500 people fighting the fire, as rain fell overnight in the area, providing some relief for firefighters.

Smoke spreads across several western states

Wildfires burning in the West are creating unhealthy smoke conditions across several states. ABC News

The smoke from fires in Northern California and Oregon is spreading across several states, including Idaho, Montana and North Dakota, which will all see regions under "very heavy" smoke conditions -- the second-worst level.

The Air Quality Index is expected to rise above 150 in Boise, Idaho, on Friday, which would put it in the "unhealthy" category, the fourth of six levels. In Butte, Montana, the Air Quality Index was forecast to be in the 100 to 150 range and "unhealthy for sensitive groups."