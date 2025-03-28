Law firm Jenner & Block sues over Trump executive order, becoming 2nd firm to do so

A prominent Washington law firm targeted by President Donald Trump has sued to block an executive order that threatens its federal contracts and the security clearances of its employees

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks at an education event and executive order signing in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON -- A prominent Washington law firm targeted by President Donald Trump has sued to block an executive order that threatens its federal contracts and the security clearances of its employees.

Jenner & Block said Friday that the executive order is unconstitutional and that it expects to “prevail quickly.” The order is one in a series of White House decrees over the last month meant to punish the legal community.

The firm said it had no interest in “capitulating to unconstitutional government coercion,” a perhaps veiled reference to a deal struck last week with the White House by another targeted firm.