Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 15-22-31-52-57, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3
ByThe Associated Press
March 22, 2025, 12:40 AM
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
15-22-31-52-57, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3
(fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, fifty-two, fifty-seven, Mega Ball: two, Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $324 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets