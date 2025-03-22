Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 15-22-31-52-57, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3

ByThe Associated Press
March 22, 2025, 12:40 AM

Estimated jackpot: $324 million

