Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 06-07-25-46-57, Powerball: 12

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

06-07-25-46-57, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 3

(six, seven, twenty-five, forty-six, fifty-seven, Powerball: twelve, Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $443 million

