A British woman was pulled out of the Adriatic Sea on Sunday after falling off a cruise ship and treading water for 10 hours.

The woman was on the Norwegian Star near Croatia when she fell overboard, according to the cruise line.

"In the morning of August 19th, a guest went overboard as Norwegian Star made her way to Venice. The Coast Guard was notified and a search and rescue operation ensued," a spokesperson for Norwegian said in a statement. "We are pleased to advise that the guest was found alive, is currently in stable condition, and has been taken ashore in Croatia for further treatment. We are very happy that the individual, who is a UK resident, is now safe and will soon be reunited with friends and family."

Reuters

The 46-year-old woman, who only identified herself as Kay in a brief interview with Croatian TV station HRT after the coast guard returned her to shore, said she was on the back deck when she fell off.

"I fell off of the back of Norwegian Star and I was in the water for 10 hours," she said. "So these wonderful guys rescued me. ... I am very lucky to be alive."

Reuters video showed the woman being plucked out of the Adriatic by the coast guard, climbing on a boat by ladder. The Adriatic Sea is located between the east coast of Italy and Croatia.

The area where she fell off could be seen blocked by a crew member and caution tape in photos taken by a fellow cruise passenger.

Clay Barclay

Reuters

It's not clear how or why she fell off the back of the ship or the height of the fall.

The Norwegian Star arrived in its port in Venice, Italy, Sunday afternoon -- without the woman -- and departed for its next stop 2 1/2 hours later.

ABC News' Amanda Maile contributed to this report.