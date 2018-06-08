The woman who pleaded guilty to kidnapping a baby from a Florida hospital hours after she was born was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison.

Gloria Williams posed as a nurse and stole Kamiyah Mobley from a Jacksonville hospital in July 1998 before giving the child a different name, Alexis Manigo, and raising her as her own in South Carolina.

The Florida Times-Union via AP

Williams, who was arrested in 2017, entered guilty pleas to charges of felony kidnapping and interference earlier this year as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

At Friday's sentencing, Williams was given credit for her 511 days of time served.

Last month in court Williams apologized to Kamiyah Mobley's birth parents.

"I know I wronged you and I’m so sorry," Williams said. "So many days ... I wanted to pick that child up and say, 'Let’s get in this car and go' -- I just couldn’t."

ABC News' Julia Jacobo, Rachel Katz and Amanda Maile contributed to this report.