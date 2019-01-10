Wrestler who was forced to cut his dreadlocks still facing 'unrelenting fixation on the hair of a 16-year-old'

Jan 10, 2019, 12:53 PM ET
PHOTO: Andrew Johnson, a junior at Buena Regional High School was forced to cut his hair by a referee before competing in a meet on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018.PlaySNJ Today/Mike Frankel
The attorney for Buena High School wrestler Andrew Johnson, whose forced pre-match haircut was videotaped, has asked the state’s Division of Civil Rights (DCR) to further investigate the “unrelenting fixation on the hair of a 16 year old young man.”

PHOTO: Andrew Johnson, a junior at Buena Regional High School was forced to cut his hair by a referee before competing in a meet on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018.SNJ Today/Mike Frankel
Andrew Johnson, a junior at Buena Regional High School was forced to cut his hair by a referee before competing in a meet on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018.

The lawyer, Dominic Speziali, provided more information to the DCR, which launched an investigation after the teenager was told to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit his match in December.

Speziali said a scheduled wrestling match Wednesday was “abruptly canceled” after referees had reached out to the school’s athletic director about whether Johnson would need to wear a head covering.

PHOTO: Buena High School wrestler Andrew Johnson wrestles Lower Cape Mays Bobby OBrien at 126lb at Buena Regional High School, Jan. 17, 2018, in Buena, N.J. Justin Odendhal/Courier-Post-USA Today Network
Buena High School wrestler Andrew Johnson wrestles Lower Cape May's Bobby O'Brien at 126lb at Buena Regional High School, Jan. 17, 2018, in Buena, N.J.

Johnson’s family is raising questions about the conduct of certain high school wrestling officials since the initial incident and “the motivation of all persons and entities involved.” The DCR declined to comment to ABC News.

