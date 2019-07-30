2-year-old boy dies after he's left in scorching hot van outside Florida day care: Sheriff

Jul 30, 2019, 9:47 AM ET
PHOTO: Noah Sneed was found dead by a daycare employee Monday afternoon inside a transport van parked in front of the Ceressas Daycare and Preschool in Oakland Park, Fla.PlayWPLG
WATCH 2-year-old boy found dead in hot van

A 2-year-old boy has died after he was left in a scorching hot van outside a Florida day care, according to authorities.

Interested in Hot Car Deaths?

Add Hot Car Deaths as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Hot Car Deaths news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Hot Car Deaths
Add Interest

Noah Sneed was found dead by a day care employee Monday afternoon in a van in front of the Ceressa's Daycare and Preschool in Oakland Park, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

(MORE: After record high number of hot car deaths, here's a guide to keep kids safe this summer)
PHOTO: Noah Sneed was found dead by a daycare employee Monday afternoon inside a transport van parked in front of the Ceressas Daycare and Preschool in Oakland Park, Fla. WPLG
Noah Sneed was found dead by a daycare employee Monday afternoon inside a transport van parked in front of the Ceressa's Daycare and Preschool in Oakland Park, Fla.

The 2-year-old from Ft. Lauderdale had been taken to the day care on Monday morning, authorities said.

The temperature climbed to 91 degrees in Oakland Park on Monday.

PHOTO: Noah Sneed was found dead by a daycare employee Monday afternoon inside a transport van parked in front of the Ceressas Daycare and Preschool in Oakland Park, Fla. WPLG
Noah Sneed was found dead by a daycare employee Monday afternoon inside a transport van parked in front of the Ceressa's Daycare and Preschool in Oakland Park, Fla.

It was not immediately clear how many hours the little boy was in the van.

(MORE: Dad whose infant twins died in hot car is 'devastated' attorney says)

An autopsy will determine Noah's cause of death, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators are interviewing day care employees and other witnesses, the sheriff's office said.

PHOTO: Noah Sneed was found dead by a daycare employee Monday afternoon inside a transport van parked in front of the Ceressas Daycare and Preschool in Oakland Park, Fla. WPLG
Noah Sneed was found dead by a daycare employee Monday afternoon inside a transport van parked in front of the Ceressa's Daycare and Preschool in Oakland Park, Fla.
(MORE: Florida day care owner arrested after leaving baby girl hot van, killing her, police say)

Noah was the 24th child to die in a hot car this year in the U.S., according to national nonprofit KidsAndCars.org.

Just last week, 1-year-old twins died in New York City after their father said he accidentally left them in his car all day while he was at work.

"This is my absolute worst nightmare," the twin's mother said in a statement.

(MORE: Mom arrested after 1-year-old daughter dies in hot car: Prosecutor)

Hot car deaths reached a record level in the U.S. last year with at least 52 children killed, according to KidsAndCars.org.

The nonprofit is advocating for Congress to require rear occupant alarm technology in cars.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds and Dan Manzo contributed to this report.