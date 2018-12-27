New York City skyline turns bright blue after transformer explosion

The skies over New York City turned bright blue Thursday night after a transformer explosion in Queens caused some residents to wonder what was going on.

"The lights you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens," the NYPD posted on Twitter.

The fire is now under control, police said. There are no injuries reported.

LaGuardia Airport had grounded all flights in order to do an airport inspection and the ground stop has since been lifted, according to the FAA.

