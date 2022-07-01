New York lawmakers introduce bill to ban guns from Times Square, mass transit

The legislation came during a special session called by the governor.

New York lawmakers introduced legislation Friday that would ban the concealed carry of guns in a "sensitive location," including Times Square and all mass public transportation, according to a draft of the bill.

The bill comes after a Supreme Court ruling overturned a state law that limited who could get concealed carry permits to people who had "proper cause."

Sensitive places where guns cannot be carried include the subway, trains, buses and ferries, as well as government buildings, houses of worship, schools, libraries, public playgrounds, public parks, zoos, homeless shelters and polling places, according to the legislation.

The Assembly Chamber is pictured as the house stands at ease during a special legislative session as lawmakers consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits at the state Capitol, June 30, 2022, in Albany, N.Y. Hans Pennink/AP

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced lawmakers' intent to establish "sensitive places" legislation on Wednesday. The legislation was introduced in the state Senate during a special session called by Hochul that began Thursday.

The bill also seeks to ban the carry of guns on all private property by default, unless the owner of the property has signage permitting guns or has otherwise expressed consent to guns being permitted.

The law makes exceptions for law enforcement, peace officers, active duty military personnel and security, who would be allowed to carry guns in sensitive places. Those engaging in lawful hunting are also allowed to carry guns in sensitive locations.

The law would make carrying guns in the banned areas a felony offense.

A state-wide license and record database created and maintained by police will be checked on a monthly basis to determine continued accuracy and whether a person is no longer a valid license holder. The records are to be checked against records for criminal convictions, criminal indictments, mental health, extreme risk protection orders and orders of protections.

Another database would be created and maintained by police for ammunition sales.

Gun and ammunition sellers and dealers will also have to keep a record of all their transactions involving guns and ammunition.

The bill will also add a vehicle requirement to existing safe storage laws, requiring gun owners to lock up their guns in an appropriate safe storage depository out of sight from outside the vehicle and remove ammunition from the gun. Otherwise, gun owners would not be allowed to leave their firearm out of their immediate possession or in a car.

Hochul, in introducing the legislation on Wednesday, said this measure is meant to cut down on gun thefts from cars.

Currently, New York law requires gun owners to get safe storage for their guns, keeping them locked up, if they have children at home aged 16 or younger. The new legislation lifts that age requirement to 18 years old.