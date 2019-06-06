New York's police commissioner apologizes for the 1969 Stonewall raid

Jun 6, 2019, 1:37 PM ET
PHOTO: Stonewall Inn nightclub raid, June 28, 1969, in New York City.PlayNew York Daily News Archive via Getty Images, FILE
WATCH NYPD commissioner apologizes for the 1969 Stonewall raid

The New York City police department has apologized for the 1969 raid on the Stonewall Inn -- an incident that helped kick off the LGBTQ rights movement.

Interested in LGBTQ?

Add LGBTQ as an interest to stay up to date on the latest LGBTQ news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
LGBTQ
Add Interest

"The actions taken by the NYPD were wrong, plain and simple," Police Commissioner James O'Neill said on Thursday during a safety briefing, as Pride Month kicks off in New York and in cities across the country. "The actions and the laws were discriminatory and oppressive and for that I apologize."

PHOTO: Crowd attempts to impede police arrests outside the Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street in Greenwich Village on June 28, 1969. New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Crowd attempts to impede police arrests outside the Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street in Greenwich Village on June 28, 1969.
(MORE: Timeline: Key moments in fight for gay rights)

The raid at the Stonewall, a gay bar in the West Village, sparked protests that helped launch a civil rights movement.

Stonewall and the small park outside are now part of a national monument.

PHOTO: This photo shows The Stonewall Inn on June 4, 2019, in New York. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
This photo shows The Stonewall Inn on June 4, 2019, in New York.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

Comments