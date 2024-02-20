YouTube vlogger Ruby Franke sentenced in child abuse case

Franke pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse in December.

YouTube vlogger Ruby Franke, who pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse of two of her children, was sentenced Tuesday to four consecutive sentences of one to 15 years in prison.

The amount of time Franke spends in jail will be up to the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole.

Franke and her former business partner, Connexions Classroom founder Jodi Hildebrandt, both pleaded guilty to four counts of child abuse in Washington County 5th District Court in Utah in December. Hildebrant is expected to be sentenced following Franke.

Ruby Franke during a hearing Dec. 18, 2023, in St. George, Utah. Ron Chaffin/St. George News via AP, Pool, FILE

In their plea agreements, Franke and Hildebrandt admitted to inflicting or allowing another adult to inflict serious physical injuries upon Franke's children between May and August 2023.

The two women were arrested Aug. 30 after Franke's 12-year-old son, who had been staying at Hildebrandt's house, climbed out of a window, ran to a neighbor's home and told the neighbor that he had been abused.

