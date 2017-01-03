Ashley Fallis' Parents in Disbelief Over Jury's Sudden Verdict: Part 6

More
'People who know Ashley know that she would never have killed herself,' Ashley's mom Jenna Fox said.
3:17 | 03/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ashley Fallis' Parents in Disbelief Over Jury's Sudden Verdict: Part 6

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":38097141,"title":"Ashley Fallis' Parents in Disbelief Over Jury's Sudden Verdict: Part 6","duration":"3:17","description":"'People who know Ashley know that she would never have killed herself,' Ashley's mom Jenna Fox said.","url":"/2020/video/ashley-fallis-parents-disbelief-jurys-sudden-verdict-part-38097141","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.