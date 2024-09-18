Sean 'Diddy' Combs set for bail appeal hearing in sex trafficking indictment

Sean "Diddy" Combs is expected to learn Wednesday afternoon whether he will continue to be held without bail on charges including sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy.

The music mogul's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, appealed Judge Robyn Tarnofsky's Tuesday decision to detain the 54-year-old pending trial. The appeal hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Combs is alleged to have run an "enterprise that he engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson and other crimes," according to the indictment unsealed Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors said Combs "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct" from 2008 to the present. The allegations mirror 11 civil complaints filed against him since 2023.

In this courtroom sketch, Sean Combs, seated right, looks at his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, left, as he delivers his bail argument as Combs' family in the gallery, background, raise their hands indicating to Judge Tarnofsky that they are in attendance, to bolster the defense attorney's bail argument, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Manhattan Federal Court in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) Elizabeth Williams/AP

Explaining the decision to deny Combs bail, Tarnofsky said: "My concern is that this is a crime that happens behind closed doors."

Federal prosecutors argued that Combs poses an ongoing threat to the community.

"The defendant also poses a significant risk of obstructing justice," prosecutors said. "During the course of the charged conduct, the defendant has attempted to bribe security staff and threatened and interfered with witnesses to his criminal conduct."

"He has already tried to obstruct the Government's investigation of this case, repeatedly contacting victims and witnesses and feeding them false narratives of events."

"There are simply no conditions that would ensure that the defendant's efforts to obstruct and tamper with witnesses will stop," prosecutors said.

Agnifilo asked the judge to release Combs on a $50 million bail package, disputing the prosecutors' characterization of his client as a flight risk. The lawyer said Combs arrived in New York on Sept. 5 and "came here to face it."

Agnifilo said Combs is trying to sell his private plane. Agnifilo said he took possession of his client's passport and those of five of his relatives.

Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, in New York City, U.S. on Jan. 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo Lucas Jackson/Reuters

He also argued that when Combs took two trips -- to a graduation party for one of his children and a whitewater rafting trip -- "we told the government where he was going."

"Trust has to be earned and we have earned it," he told the judge.

ABC News' Aaron Katersky, Luke Barr, Josh Margolin and Sasha Pezenik contributed to this report.