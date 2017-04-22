Transcript for Bobby Brown at Home, Family Life with Wife Alicia: Part 5

bobby brown -- Say "Hi, world." Say "Hi!" Reporter: -- And the newest edition to his family, his daughter bodhi, nicknamed yum yum because she loves to eat everything. We're gonna show some pictures. Reporter: You've got a Thank you so much. -- Beautiful home. Reporter: With classic signs of a family home -- drawings hanging on the fridge -- his son Cassius gives us a tour. When I was like this tall and this tall and then this tall and then this tall. Reporter: Outside, bobby's granddaughter nilaan plays on the trampoline. Inside surrounded by photographs of the present and music awards from the past. I knew you'd have a piano. How'd I know you'd have a piano? Got a piano. Um, I don't play very well but -- Reporter: I couldn't help but take a moment to play myself. Wait, wait, wait -- didn't do that right. â™ª We all have sorries â™ª â™ª lean on me â™ª â™ª robin just call me â™ª Reporter: Someone bobby truly leans on is his wife Alicia. Together they await the birth of their third child. What do you want people to know about your husband that they don't know? That they don't know? Oh, boy. What? Well, he has good days and bad days, and he struggles like everybody else, and he gets on his knees and he prays, and he asks for support and help, and he has really strong faith. And I don't think they know that about him. Reporter: Support is something Alicia is ready to give bobby as he continues to battle his self-admitted problem with alcohol. And how do you help him with his sobriety? When you're living with somebody who has fought so many addictions and has come so far and then you see there is still something holding them back, and there is still something weighing them down, and there is still something that is not allowing them to be their best, you just want to help them and support them any way you can. So I'm learning, obviously, with this process how to be supportive, how not to enable in any possible way but -- Don't judge. Yeah, the judging is definitely a new way for me. So it's like, "Don't you just get that you don't do that?" It's not that easy. It's a disease, and you have to learn how to handle that. Reporter: Their partnership in marriage extends to business as Alicia has been bobby's manager since 2008. So give me the five-year plan for bobby brown. Bobby really wants to do a lot more acting, which, I mean, he's great at. And I don't see why he hasn't. Obviously he's had some ups and downs that he needed to get out of the way. But he still has an album or two I think left in him. I'm do -- I'm not doin' two. I'm probably gonna do one more album. He loves music so much. And there is some great producers around that we have worked with prior and new ones that are really happy that he's working on his sobriety, but also his fitness and just Bein' in that frame where he could write good music. Reporter: As a manager and as his wife, are there ever any conflicts between business, family, you know, wearing the two hats? Not -- yes, there is always conflict at times that arises. And I think it's just when the two overlap. I know my industry. I know what I do, you know, as far as entertainment is concerned, but to be told by -- He's like, "Shut up." -- This one over here how to perform or what songs to do on my set is, like, "Will you shut up. I know what songs to do. I just get so excited. I'm in the arena with you. That's it. Reporter: Bobby is currently touring and showing it's still his prerogative. â™ª My prerogative â™ª â™ª it's the way that want to be it's my prerogative â™ª It's what I love to do is entertain. I love to be on stage, I love to see the reaction on people's face when I do a certain thing. If I see you having a good time, then I'm gonna have a good time

