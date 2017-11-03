Transcript for A Boy Named Lucas part 4: Back to Alabama

Reporter: With the brutal pastor William Knott now in handcuffs, his so-called Christian academy shut down. Lucas Greenfield was sent home to his mother in Naples, Florida. More firm than ever that he was definitely gay, to the outrage of his mother. And she said, "Look, as Christian parents, as people of god, we cannot have you being who you are, your lifestyle of homosexuality. We cannot have that inside our Christian house." Reporter: And within days, Lucas was being driven by his mother back to Alabama, turned over to another Christian academy in that state's secretive network of places available to parents of gay teens. The blessed hope boys' academy, in robertsdale, Alabama. They can help you. They can change your sinful ways through prayer and the bible. Reporter: And when you pulled in there, what did you think? What the hell? What is this? And I got out of the car. They were like, "Oh, you're the gay kid, right?" And I'm like, "Great. Yeah, I'm the gay kid." They're like, "Well, we're going to change that." And I'm like, "No, you're not." Reporter: Leading advocates of therapy to help teens reject a gay lifestyle insist there are no such places like this one. I think this idea of sort of reorientation camps is part of the mythology that has been built up around this. And they really don't exist. Reporter: They don't exist? If you know of any, if you've found tangible evidence of any, I would like to see it. Where is brother Gary? Reporter: So watch this video, recorded by a "20/20" undercover team at the blessed hope boys' academy. Inside, a chorus of teens singing hymns. ??? our undercover team included the actual mother of a gay teen from Washington state, accompanied by ABC news producer Brian Epstein. Well, I'm glad you all made it. Y'all have a safe trip? Reporter: They arrived to meet with the man who calls himself brother Gary. Gary Wiggins, the executive director of the so-called academy for troubled and disenfranchised youth. I know we talked on the phone previously. Yes, ma'am. And you know that my main concern is that my son believes he is a homosexual. I've had some boys who come in the program. The parents have told me the same thing you've told me, that he says he is queer. One way or another, we are going to get a handle on it. You know, this boy here claims to be a homosexual. During his preaching sometimes, brother Gary would say to the boys, "You know, that's just queer. What are you, queer? Are you a faggot, son?" Reporter: One former teacher, Rodney Pinkston, said he warned Lucas when he arrived to be very careful around brother Gary. Brother Gary doesn't like the fact that boys would be with other boys here. If you are that way, don't do anything. Reporter: But brother Gary told us he has a huge record of success with his methods. So you get quite a bit of feedback then on how successful this line of redirection is? Yes, I do. And what is your success? If I had to guess out of 100, I'd say probably 80. Reporter: And so what did they do to try to convert you? The bible. Read these passages about how wrong homosexuality is. Write this down 100 times. It's one of the great sins of the flesh. It's evil. It's not right. It's going against the word of god. It is not biblically right, and no matter what he says or what anybody else says, it's not right. If you ever want to have a relationship with your parents again, you're going to drop this choice that you made. You made the choice to be gay, so now you're going to make the choice to go back to being straight. Reporter: And Lucas says in the short time that he was here, brother Gary moved from the bible to the belt when he resisted. "Well, you know you got to turn straight, right?" "No. Not going to happen." "Well, then we're going to try to make you." Reporter: Took a belt? Yeah, took off his belt and started swinging. "I'm going to beat the gay demon and the catholic occult out of you." Reporter: Those were brother Gary's words? Yes. I had big marks all over my back and my leg. And actually I had them on my arm, too. I had on my hand where I grabbed it. Reporter: Through his lawyer, brother Gary said he has never assaulted any young men under his care in any way and requires parents to give written permission to strike their children, what he calls swats. I wouldn't do it just because, for one, just because he says he's queer. I'm not going to do that. It's got to get to the point where he is doing something really bad. Reporter: He calls it a swat. What do you call it? I call it child abuse. Reporter: On a tour of the facility, brother Gary told our undercover team he likes to keep his boys here for a year or two, and charges $21,000 a year. We have a doctor and a dentist we use. Reporter: In the last three years, he took in close to $1 million. It's very disturbing to me that one man can be in charge of a whole camp like this, and run it the way he runs it, and has no oversight. Reporter: Under Alabama's religious freedom law, neither brother Gary nor the blessed hope boys' academy nor anyone working here is required to be licensed or in any way supervised because it is all considered part of a church ministry. He's ruling by fear. He can swat them, he can do whatever means it takes, he said, to get compliance. Of course they're afraid of him. I call it abusive. It's spiritually abusive, it's physically abusive, it's in many ways abusive. Reporter: Our background check on brother Gary found that Gary Wiggins has a criminal record going back to the 1990s, including convictions for assault and the sale and possession of cocaine. But Wiggins claimed to our undercover team he works closely with the local sheriff, who he said helps round up teens who try to escape from the camp. Because sometimes they will run. This boy has run on me before. This boy right here. And the law brought him back. Reporter: But Lucas did not need to escape from here. A few days after resisting brother Gary and causing so much trouble, Lucas was being moved late at night to a new Christian ministry across the state line in Florida. When the staff stopped for gas and a bathroom break, Lucas made his break. I waited for the guy to get out of the car. I climbed right over the driver's seat, opened the door, walked out, and I took off running. Reporter: They were running after you? Yeah. I ran into a construction site, jumped the fence, basically stayed in the construction site overnight. Made it to the next little town over and I knocked on the guy's door and I told him, "Hey, this is what happened.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.