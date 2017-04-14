'Caitlyn Jenner: The Secrets of My Life' with Diane Sawyer, airing Friday, April 21, at 10/9c

Don't miss a Diane Sawyer primetime exclusive sit-down with Caitlyn Jenner. In a special hour, see Caitlyn reflect on her life since she last spoke with Diane two years ago. Watch "Caitlyn Jenner: The Secrets of My Life" on Friday, April 21, at 10/9c.
0:30 | 04/14/17

Transcript for 'Caitlyn Jenner: The Secrets of My Life' with Diane Sawyer, airing Friday, April 21, at 10/9c
Two years ago Bruce Jenner sparked a national conversation Bruce and there's a lying ice can't. Do it anymore now can Jenner speaks out about the reality of the NASA won't. And the polarizing backlash from. The bathroom bill walking to a group of parents on all sides how do you see this issue there's always this fear of something unknown what about regrets deal breaker Beers. T lynch and ever made a mistake certainly that Diane Sawyer exclusive next Friday at 10:9 central on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

