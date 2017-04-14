Transcript for 'Caitlyn Jenner: The Secrets of My Life' with Diane Sawyer, airing Friday, April 21, at 10/9c

Two years ago Bruce Jenner sparked a national conversation Bruce and there's a lying ice can't. Do it anymore now can Jenner speaks out about the reality of the NASA won't. And the polarizing backlash from. The bathroom bill walking to a group of parents on all sides how do you see this issue there's always this fear of something unknown what about regrets deal breaker Beers. T lynch and ever made a mistake certainly that Diane Sawyer exclusive next Friday at 10:9 central on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.