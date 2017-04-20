Transcript for Caitlyn Jenner's 'deal breaker' with the Republican Party

As you doubt the question has been raised. Especially now. Are you still but trump. Republican here's the deal. Yes I did vote for term. But here's the deal breaker with the Republican Party and the deal breaker is. You mess with my community. You do the wrong thing whether community. You don't give us equality and in a fair shot. I'll come and aptly. When it comes to all equality issues. Padilla terror LG BT community OK what we need it is. Out we need federal guidance just like the previous administration said that it was okay to serve. As a trans person in the military. We happen. Frontline people OK I'm talking Marines. Transpires. Marines on the front line fighting for our country I've I'm trying to. Get especially Republican Party to make a change you talk to trump right secretly privately. When I was at the inauguration I did. Say hi at a cocktail party and he Ron made complex off for them. A news. At that time I thought it was a pretty good idea but since. Title nine. It's not a good idea and so I won't be playing off of. Do you still think McConnell. Tends to think they'll CU. If you call them. And other well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.