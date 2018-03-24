Transcript for California city to settle with couple in so-called 'Gone Girl' case: Part 5

The Vallejo police dept owes an apology to Ms Huskins and Mr Quinn. When we were doing the press conference I was furious. They had the opportunity to save me and they didn't do it. They had the opportunity to clear our names and they didn't do it. They had the opportunity to protect the public. They didn't do it. I was sad, angry, hurt. Reporter: But if Denise Huskins and her boyfriend, Aaron Quinn, were hoping for a public apology from the Vallejo police that was a pipe dream. Police remained defiant clinging to their original theory of a hoax. So does the department still stand by the statements that it made so publicly four months ago that this was a hoax that wasted valuable city resources? Yes. But, we're also continuing to investigate it. Did you drop the ball? I don't believe so, no. Reporter: But wait till you hear this. Aaron told us in those early hours when Denise was first abducted, the kidnapper told him he would call and e-mail him with instructions about the ransom. In they said I would have to go to the bank to get the money. I would have to keep my cell phone on the entire time. Reporter: But what did the police do? They took away Aaron's phone. And inexplicably he says, put it in airplane mode. There's no officer in this country that if you asked 'em if there was kidnapping that you would turn off forms of communication. No one would -- I think a 5-year-old would know better than that. No one would do that. Reporter: And in fact, muller did call Aaron twice. Calls that could have been traced back to muller's location in south lake tahoe. Where Denise was being held captive. Those phone calls weren't tracked 'till 24 hours later just simple investigative techniques would've saved Denise. Denise wouldn't have been raped the second T-- second time. And it was as simple as reaching out to other police agencies and -- and just seeing, like, has -- has something weird like this happened in your town? Reporter: Huskins says if Vallejo police had done their due diligence by reaching out to other precincts like the Dublin police later did, they would have learned about two eerily similar cases, both in 2009 in Palo alto and nearby mountain view. In each, a man wearing all black breaks into a home, and forces the female victim to put on swim goggles and drink a NyQuil like sedative. The victims were both restrained and blindfolded. Both were threatened with robbery and sexual assault. Reporter: And muller himself, although never charged, was even questioned in 2009 about one of those home invasions. I know people called your story stranger than fiction. But isn't it true that truth is often stranger than fiction? This is only strange because the law enforcement made it strange. If they came out and said, "This is a kidnapping," followed the evidence, got Denise back no one would be talking about-- gone girl or anything like that. Ridiculous to stage your crime scene. The gone girl kidnapping, the kidnapping hoax. Had you ever seen that movie? I watched it maybe nine months after -- That could not have been -- How -- Easy to watch. No. The police didn't believe me because I wasn't bruised and beat up. You didn't fight back. No. To stay alive. Right. Whereas you see that movie, and she hits herself in the face with a hammer. If I was beaten or violently raped, they would have -- seen that movie and go, "Oh no, she just did this to herself. She hit herself in the face just like the movie." They never let up on I didn't act like a good enough victim. The Vallejo police department did eventually apologize. Yeah, they wrote a letter of apology. Reporter: That letter was sent privately to Denise and Aaron after their press conference stating in part, "We apologize for and regret comments made by representatives of the Vallejo police department. While these comments were based on our findings at the time, they proved to be unnecessarily harsh and offensive." They acknowledge that they were wrong. But they wouldn't have done anything different. It's kind of like sorry I'm not sorry. It was -- they gave it to us and said that they were gonna keep it private until the investigation was completed they've haven't ma a public apology. There's no accountability. The primary investigator got awarded officer of the year the same year that he falsely accused us. Reporter: That officer of the year detective Mathew mustard along with the public face of the investigation, lieutenant Kenny park would soon have another distinction. Both, along with the city of Vallejo, were named in a civil lawsuit filed by Denise and Aaron, alleging defamation and emotional distress. They had every opportunity to go, "You know what, we made a mistake. Reporter: Last week, the city of Vallejo reached a tentative settlement with Denise and Aaron for $2.5 million. A payday but the city still steadfastly refuses to publically admit they were wrong. Yesterday we tried to speak to lieutenant park who held all those press conferences. Lieutenant park, can you speak for a moment? Reporter: But he seemed to be in a bit of a hurry. We tried to get any comment from the Vallejo police. You won't answer why the depth S not yet made an apology to Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn? I am not authorized to speak about that. And who is authorized to speak about that? Reporter: At Vallejo city hall -- so we tried her too. Hi Joanna this is Amy robach with ABC news. What we know is why the city of Vallejo has not publicly apologized to Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn. Let me see if I can get somebody to give you a call back. Reporter: She called back, but guess what we got. No comment at this time. Meanwhile, Denise and Aaron say they will continue to fight for change in the hope that future crime victims will never face the kind of trauma they did. We're not against law enforcement. We want to be part of the solution. We're speaking 'cause this shouldn't happen. And we hope people learn.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.