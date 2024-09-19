Kentucky judge shot and killed in his chambers, suspect in custody: Officials

Kentucky judge Kevin Mullins was shot and killed in his chambers on Thursday, according to officials.

A suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting, the Kentucky State Police confirmed to ABC News.

The incident occurred at the Letcher County Courthouse, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Judge Kevin Mullins Letcher County Government

"Sadly, I have been informed that a district judge in Letcher County was shot and killed in his chambers this afternoon," Beshear said in a statement on Thursday. "There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow."

The Letcher County Coroner confirmed to ABC News the name of the victim and that the death occurred at the courthouse.

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman said his office will collaborate with Commonwealth's Attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit Jackie Steele as special prosecutors in this case.

"We will fully investigate and pursue justice," he said in a statement.

Letcher County Courthouse in in Whitesburg, Ky. Google Maps Street View

The Kentucky Court of Justice said in a statement Thursday it is in contact with law enforcement agencies, including Kentucky State Police, "and are offering our full support during this difficult time."

"While the investigation is ongoing, we are committed to providing assistance in any way that we can," the statement continued. "Our deepest sympathies go out to all those impacted by this tragic event, and our thoughts and prayers are with the community during this challenging time."

The courthouse will be closed on Friday, according to an order by Letcher County Judge/Executive Terry Adams.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.