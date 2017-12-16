Transcript for Catherine Oxenberg says she confronted her daughter about her time in NXIVM: Part 4

When I first came, I had what on the surface seemed like the perfect life, or a pretty good life. Reporter: Allsion Mack didn't need coaching to sound convincing on this nxivm testimonial. She's a pro. She's best known as a star on smallville. Yes I know Allison Mack very well. Reporter: Sarah Edmondson says when Mack came to a weekend event in 2008 she quickly became a favorite of management. And she had a huge following lots of fans. Reporter: Plenty of fellow actors have at least dabbled in nxivm. There was Mack's co star on smallville Kristen kreuk. Reporter: Her boyfriend, actor mark Hildreth. And Hawaii five O's grace park appeared in this video with Keith reniere of these Mack is the only one confirmed to have stayed with nxivm long term. That kind of leads me to my next question which has to do with authenticity. Reporter: She went from smallville to a big league role with the group ditching Hollywood to move to Albany. Where she became so close to the 'vanguard'she appeared in this video conversation with him. So one would say authenticity is being as you are. Reporter: His words literally moved her to tears. I don't know why it makes me want to cry its beautiful. Why do you think that's -- So emotional for me? Yes. I guess because I feel like I just want it! Authenticity! Reporter: Edmundson says it was Mack who started that secret sorority in Albany along with Keith reniere those brands on the women's bodies? Edmundson says they don't just have K.R. For Keith raniere. But they also have A.M. For Allison Mack. Welcome to teen life im India oxenberg. Reporter: Another woman who joined Mack's sorority and may have had those letters seared on her body. Was India oxenberg another young actress whose mother is also in the business. Reporter: Katherine oxenberg is best known for her role in the 80s hit drama dynasty. My name is Amanda, Amanda Bedford. Reporter: Later she appeared with a very young India in this movie. I found him in the closet. Reporter: And a reality show called I married a princess Reporter: But what she says is the reality of nxivm is something she now wishes she never shared with India. Once I found out about the sex, the branding, the slaves. I went nuts! Reporter: Oxenberg hasn't seen her daughter in months. And is both gripped with fear and wracked with guilt because she herself brought India into nxivm. They went to an introductory session together in 2011. I just couldn't wait to get out of there and I said to India what do you think and she said this is for me and I was in shock. How old was she at this time? 19. So pretty. Pretty young, pretty impressionable. Reporter: She says trouble started when India, seen here in this nxvium promotional video started taking classes to become a coach. During this time, oxenberg says her daughter burned through her entire inheritance, largely, she believes to pay for those classes. Once she moved to Albany she became very secretive the end of last April a defector called me and said you need to save India. Reporter: Oxenberg says this was the first time she heard about that secret sorority. I mean you must have been out of your mind with worry. I did. There was a period of time, probably a week where I thought I was going to lose my mind. Reporter: But a month later. A rare opportunity to confront India. When her daughter came home for a birthday celebration. How did she look to you? She looked sad. She looked tired. Reporter: She says her daughter had become very thin a characteristic of many nxivm women we're told. Oxenberg says India also revealed she had not men schstruated in a year. Concerned, oxenberg tried an intervention. I said everything wrong. Cause I said darling I believe you're brainwashed and she said im not brainwashed and I said yes you are and she said no im not. So its like we didn't get anywhere. Reporter: Oxenberg says her daughter denied having sex with Keith raniere. But did admit she was branded. I said try to convince me that this is a good thing and she said its character building shes over 18 so legally theres nothing I can do. Reporter: In a letter posted on the group's website raniere says "There is no merit to the allegations that we are abusing, coercing or harming individuals." Raniere says that secret sorority is "Not part of nxivm and I am not associated with the group." The letter also says "Our experts say members of the sorority are thriving, healthy, happy, better off, and haven't been coerced." India did not respond to our request for comment but she recently posted on Facebook a public rebuke to anyone questioning her condition. Saying "I'm absolutely fine great actually" You are absolutely convinced, in the deepest core of you as a mother. That your daughter is not great she's not fine? She's anything but fine. She's in danger in my opinion she's in grave danger. Reporter: So grave that oxenberg is speaking out everywhere she can. It is kind of grotesque that they would refer to it as a social club, when women have been coerced into thinking that recruiting other women to be branded is a positive empowering experience its abuse and it has to be stopped. Reporter: But the more she protests. The more she could be leaving herself exposed to nxivm's most relentless counter-attack. He had my garbage gone through. People have given up their life savings trying to defend

