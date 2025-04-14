Trump tariffs live updates: WH adviser claims trade deal is close with 10 countries

WH adviser says there will be no exemptions, claims trade deal close with 10 countries

As President Donald Trump said exemptions placed on smartphones, computers and other electronics will be temporary, his top economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, doubled down to ABC News' Rachel Scott that everything will be covered.

When asked if there will be any exemptions on any electronics, Hassett said "what we're talking about is coverage. And so what's going to be covered? And pretty much everything's going to be covered. The question is, which law applies."

Hassett also claimed the Trump admin is close to finalizing a trade deal with more than 10 countries.

Director of the National Economic Council of the United States Kevin Hassett responds to a question from the news media during a briefing outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, April 14, 2025. Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“I think that we've got more than 10 deals where there's very, very good, amazing offers made to the US that USTR Trade Representative Jameson Greer and Howard Lutnick and the rest of our trade team and the President are stewing over whether those deals are good enough," Hassett said Monday.

As the Trump administration is set to make an announcement soon, it is now weighing if it will announce the deals in a bundle or individually by country.

“The President will decide when he's satisfied with the deal and when he wants to announce it, and how many all at once. But I can tell you, the progress has been astonishing," Hassett said.

--ABC News' Kelsey Walsh