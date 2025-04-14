Live

Trump tariffs live updates: WH adviser claims trade deal is close with 10 countries

"I think that we've got more than 10 deals where there's very, very good."

ByDavid Brennan
Last Updated: April 14, 2025, 10:44 AM EDT

President Donald Trump on Sunday said there will be no exceptions for tariffs on electronics and that he would clarify his administration's policy on Monday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced late Friday that some smartphones, computers, chips and other electronics would be exempted from tariffs, but Trump's top economic advisers hit the Sunday talk shows to explain the policy, saying that tariffs against electronics would be coming in the next month or two.

"There was no Tariff 'exemption' announced on Friday," Trump posted Sunday afternoon, and that semiconductor tariffs will "just be moving to a different Tariff 'bucket.'"

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing.
1 hour and 36 minutes ago

WH adviser says there will be no exemptions, claims trade deal close with 10 countries

As President Donald Trump said exemptions placed on smartphones, computers and other electronics will be temporary, his top economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, doubled down to ABC News' Rachel Scott that everything will be covered.

When asked if there will be any exemptions on any electronics, Hassett said "what we're talking about is coverage. And so what's going to be covered? And pretty much everything's going to be covered. The question is, which law applies."

Hassett also claimed the Trump admin is close to finalizing a trade deal with more than 10 countries.

Director of the National Economic Council of the United States Kevin Hassett responds to a question from the news media during a briefing outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, April 14, 2025.
Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“I think that we've got more than 10 deals where there's very, very good, amazing offers made to the US that USTR Trade Representative Jameson Greer and Howard Lutnick and the rest of our trade team and the President are stewing over whether those deals are good enough," Hassett said Monday.

As the Trump administration is set to make an announcement soon, it is now weighing if it will announce the deals in a bundle or individually by country.

“The President will decide when he's satisfied with the deal and when he wants to announce it, and how many all at once. But I can tell you, the progress has been astonishing," Hassett said.

--ABC News' Kelsey Walsh

Apr 13, 2025, 11:43 PM EDT

Trump says semiconductor tariffs coming 'in the not-distant future'

President Donald Trump, aboard Air Force One on Sunday night en route back to Washington, D.C., after a weekend in Florida, said there "shouldn't be ambiguity" amid his administration's repeated about-faces on tariffs.

He said semiconductor tariffs “will be in place in the not distant future” and that he would announce at what rate “over the next week.”

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during the flight from Palm Beach to Miami aboard Air Force One, April 12, 2025.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The president said on Saturday he would announce specifics on Monday.

Trump, when asked if he would declare tariffs on iPhones and tablets, said, "That’s going to be announced very soon" but that the administration is going to with companies about it because “you have to show a certain flexibility.”

-ABC News' Fritz Farrow

Apr 13, 2025, 5:27 PM EDT

China says electronics exemption is a ‘small step’

China says the Trump administration’s exemptions for smartphones, laptops and other electronics is a “small step” in correcting a “wrong practice,” urging the U.S. to completely cancel Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.

"We urge the US … to take a big step to correct its mistakes, completely cancel the wrong practice of 'reciprocal tariffs' and return to the right path of mutual respect," China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

Beijing is now “evaluating the impact” of the exemption, the statement said.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during the flight from Palm Beach to Miami aboard Air Force One, April 12, 2025.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Hedge fund billionaire and vocal Trump supporter Bill Ackman posted on X today: “The rift is healing. China ‘asks’ for relief from the tariffs creating an opening for a 90-day China tariff pause and negotiations.” Ackman had earlier in the week urged Trump to pause those reciprocal tariffs shortly before the president announced the pause, warning that businesses would go bankrupt.

But on Sunday afternoon, Trump posted on Truth Social that tariffs on these products are “just moving to a different Tariff ‘bucket.’”

“NOBODY is getting ‘off the hook’ for the unfair Trade Balances,” the president added. “Especially not China, which, by far, treats us the worst!”

-ABC News’ Selina Wang

Apr 13, 2025, 4:50 PM EDT

Trump says tariff exemptions announced Friday aren't exceptions

Trump on Sunday said, “There was no Tariff ‘exemption’ announced on Friday" and that semiconductor tariffs will “just be moving to a different Tariff ‘bucket.’”

“NOBODY is getting ‘off the hook’ for the unfair Trade Balances, and Non Monetary Tariff Barriers, that other Countries have used against us, especially not China which, by far, treats us the worst!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Trump’s top economic and trade aides made the same argument on Sunday talk shows: that smartphones, computers and other electronics were removed from the sweeping reciprocal tariffs the president announced on April 2 and will be part of a separate national security classification under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 Trump is to announce, they said.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during the flight from Palm Beach to Miami aboard Air Force One, April 12, 2025.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

“We are taking a look at Semiconductors and the WHOLE ELECTRONICS SUPPLY CHAIN in the upcoming National Security Tariff Investigations,” Trump wrote.

A bulletin posted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection late Friday night said the administration was exempting smartphones, computers, and other electronics from his reciprocal tariffs.

Trump did not push back Saturday night when a reporter asked for details on “exemptions.”

“I'll give you that answer on Monday. We’ll be very specific on Monday,” Trump said. “We're taking in a lot of money. As a country, we’re taking in a lot of money.”

-ABC News’ Fritz Farrow

