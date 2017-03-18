Transcript for Charles Manson and his followers are arrested for the Tate-LaBianca murders: Part 9

seems to be a state of high alert and anxiety at the Spahn ranch. And only a few days after the murders, in fact, here come all these helicopters, here come all these law enforcement officials. Only it's not there for the reason we would all assume it's there for. They are there to arrest Manson and some of his associates for car theft. They were stealing cars from the neighborhood, some of which they were transforming into dune buggies. And the arresting officers can't understand when they tell Manson that this is a raid because of suspected car theft, he seems relieved! When he's told, Manson laughs. And so this crazy, unlikely thing takes place where these two hideous murders have happened, committed by the people at the ranch, and Manson is arrested for a totally different reason. And it's the same kind of trouble Manson had written songs about ??? clang clang clang went the big iron door ??? ??? they put me in the cell with a concrete floor ??? The next day in the paper, they've got a story about the raid, and they've got a story about the murders, never realizing that you've got the same man perpetrating both. They have no idea what is going on. On the papers authorizing the raid, they get the date wrong, which nullifies the arrest and they have to throw the whole thing out. And they let him go. When Manson's released on the car theft charges, he wants to get his family out of Los Angeles, as far from the police as he possibly can. Charlie Manson gets the people in cars, out to death valley. He thought that by killing the people at cielo drive, killing the two people at the Labianca home, that this would somehow create this race war that he had predicted. Helter skelter. The African-Americans fighting against the white people and winning. Manson thought there was going to be an apocalypse, and he was outfitting these dune buggies with gun scabbards and machine gun mounts to be ready to fight. It was like mad max. He could get them together. And getting them ready for the race war. And that was a big mistake for Manson. And that's what brought law enforcement there. When we were in the desert, he said if they ever capture me again, the men in the black robes, I'm just going to be crazy Charlie. So if he plays sort of the dumb old Charlie, I've got mental health issues, then have the girls sort of spin that to the police, in his mind, he thinks that might work. A California highway patrol officer, James Purcell, had come to the ranch. You have to understand we had no idea what we had, we felt we were working with an auto theft, a bunch of hippies that were an auto theft gang. Purcell has a candle in one hand. The light is fading. He's got his .357 magnum in another hand. And he walks into the house. It's terrifying. Below the sink was a small cupboard, the door to the cupboard as ajar and hair was hanging out over the top of the cupboard door and all of a sudden without having to say anything fingers began wiggling in the hair and the door opened and this figure began coming out. And he says, "Come out and don't do anything or I'll shoot you." He came out and I'll never forget the first thing he said was "Hi." And I said, "Who are you?" And he identified himself as Charles Manson. We dumped 26 people in the jail. Krenwickle, Atkins, squeaky, they were all in the first group. Charlie is originally charged in death valley, again, with car theft. It's only after Susan Atkins, one of Charlie's followers who is involved in the various murders, is transferred back to L.A. That she tries to impress some fellow inmates that things start to get put together. It's like all the king's horses and all the king's men tried to solve this crime, but Susan Atkins had a secret that she had to share. She started saying how stupid the police were and how they were on the wrong track on a lot of crimes, and I do recall saying to her, well, what are you talking about and her answer to me was well you know those murders up on Benedict canyon? And I said yeah and she said you know who did it don't you? I said no. She said, you're looking at her. Then, the die was cast you might say. Charlie knew probably his time was up. The men and women suspected of killing actress Sharon Tate and four others were members of a weird sadistic hippie cult. And by writing the words pig at the scene of the crime apparently the hippie were trying to throw the police off the track by blaming the murders on the black panthers, a group the hippies hated. Manson and his followers had been arrested finally for the tate-labianca murders. And what lay ahead was a murder trial. And a circus that would both fascinate and appall everyone who watched. Charlie, look this way

