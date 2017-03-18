Transcript for Where Charles Manson and his followers are today: Part 11

We've seen Charlie do things that no human being had ever done. What can account for the murders of 1969. People see the urban legend. They don't want to see the faces behind the ugliness. And it continues to shock the conscio conscious. Both because of the brutality of the murder and the cult-like control that Manson had with his followers. There's no end to it. If you go online, you can buy baby bibs. You can buy mugs. The fan nation remains because he has. He was sentenced to death. The procuter held that news. He realized Manson won. And the fascination lingers because she did not. Sharon was eerily beautiful. A beauty dying young is a show business troupe and it lives us with images that never fade. Those who laid eyes on Sharon Tate the first time was V seemed to stop. And the only one who didn't was the one who murdered. Susan Atkins would die in prisonen in 2009. The others continued to serve life Senn senses. Tex Watson fathered foush children in prison. Approved to be released. Lesley van Houten, denied parole again. She was 19 and now is 66. You have no know every part of it. And squeaky Fromme triped to kill a president. She was the woman in remember who pulled a gun on Gerald Ford. She served 44 years in prison before released in 2009. As for Manson, the charisma has a gravitational pull onned adheren adherence. But incarceration have left him a diminished and speqtual figure. Some day, I had is going to die. We all are. Father time remaining undy a fire department, an entire

