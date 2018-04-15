Transcript for What Comey says he would tell Hillary Clinton today

If you were sitting right here today who would you tell as Hillary Clinton wrote her book I share of terror that sounds like I was trying to knife somebody I was out to get her. And it's illustration of our polarization here you've got. The trump camp which I guess things I was trying to save Hillary Clinton I would hope both camps will read this and I hope C a deeply flawed human. Surrounded by other flawed humans trying to make decisions. With a nine not on politics but on those higher values if you knew that letter would like talent from its Tilson. And wound down that path plus the death of the FBI is an independent force in American life. If I ever start considering whose political fortunes will be affected by decision we're done we're just another player in this in the tribal bow.

