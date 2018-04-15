What Comey says he would tell Hillary Clinton today

More
Comey hopes both the Trump and Clinton camp "see a deeply flawed human surrounded by other flawed humans trying to make decisions with an eye, not on politics, but on those higher values."
0:44 | 04/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What Comey says he would tell Hillary Clinton today
If you were sitting right here today who would you tell as Hillary Clinton wrote her book I share of terror that sounds like I was trying to knife somebody I was out to get her. And it's illustration of our polarization here you've got. The trump camp which I guess things I was trying to save Hillary Clinton I would hope both camps will read this and I hope C a deeply flawed human. Surrounded by other flawed humans trying to make decisions. With a nine not on politics but on those higher values if you knew that letter would like talent from its Tilson. And wound down that path plus the death of the FBI is an independent force in American life. If I ever start considering whose political fortunes will be affected by decision we're done we're just another player in this in the tribal bow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54488894,"title":"What Comey says he would tell Hillary Clinton today","duration":"0:44","description":"Comey hopes both the Trump and Clinton camp \"see a deeply flawed human surrounded by other flawed humans trying to make decisions with an eye, not on politics, but on those higher values.\"","url":"/2020/video/comey-hillary-clinton-today-54488894","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.