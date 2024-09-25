Biden 'at peace' with 2024 decision but insists he would've beaten Trump

"He's a loser," Biden said of Trump during an appearance on ABC's "The View."

President Joe Biden said he is "at peace" with his decision to exit the 2024 race as he joined the co-hosts of “The View” on Wednesday.

"When I ran for my first term, I said I was going to be a transition president ... What happened was we were having so much success in getting things done, and people thought we couldn't get done, I found myself having used more time than I would have ordinarily to pass that torch," Biden said.

The president added, "But working with Kamala, she is tough, she's honorable. And the thing I like about her, and one thing we share in common, is that we have an optimistic view of the future."

President Joe Biden appears on "The View," Sept. 25, 2024. ABC News

Still, Biden said he believed he would have defeated former President Donald Trump in November had he not dropped his reelection bid in mid-July amid Democratic concerns about his age and fitness.

"I was confident I would beat Trump. He's a loser," he said.

This is Biden’s first interview since the Democratic National Convention and the Sept. 10 ABC News presidential debate between Harris and Trump.

