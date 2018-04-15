Transcript for Comey thinks Donald Trump is unfit to be president

You write the president from this unethical. Untethered to the truth. He is Donald Trump on fifty B president. Yes but not in the way from my often hear people talk about it I don't buy this stuff about him being. Mentally incompetent or early stages of dementia he strikes me as a person above average intelligence. Who's tracking conversations and knows what's going on I don't think he's medically unfit to be president I think he's morally unfit to be president. A person who sees moral equivalence in Charlottesville. Who talks about an treats women like they're pieces of meat who lives. Constantly about matters big and small and insist the American people believe it. That person's not fit to be president of the United States on moral grounds and that's not a policy statement again. I don't care what your views are on guns or immigration or taxes. There's something more important than that that should unite all of us and that is our president. Must embody respect and adhere to the values that are the core of this country the most important being truth. This president is not able to do that he's morally unfit to be president.

