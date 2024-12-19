Live

Government shutdown live updates: GOP leaders scramble on plan to meet Trump demands

The federal government is set to run out of money Friday night.

ByIvan Pereira
Last Updated: December 19, 2024, 5:01 PM EST

Republican congressional leaders on Thursday were scrambling to come up with a plan to avoid a government shutdown looming Friday night -- and to satisfy President-elect Donald Trump's explosive demand that the debt limit be raised -- or eliminated -- at the same time.

Thousands of federal workers could have to work without pay, others could be furloughed and many government services could be affected.

Democrats say Republicans will own the consequences since Trump and his ally Elon Musk blew up a funding deal GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson had proposed.

Key Headlines

Here's how the news is developing:
29 minutes ago

Details of new GOP funding plan revealed

A funding plan just released by Republicans included some new proposals that appeared to satisfy Trump and others.

The proposal includes a three-month government funding extension, a two-year suspension of the debt limit that kicks the deadline to January 2027, a farm bill extension, a $110 billion disaster relief expansion and funding to rebuild the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

The bill leaves out the provision transferring the RFK Stadium site from the federal government control to Washington, D.C., control and restrictions on U.S. outbound investment in China.

-ABC News' Lauren Peller

31 minutes ago

'Extreme MAGA Republicans are driving us to a shutdown': Jeffries

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries continued his criticism of Republicans following the announcement that House Republicans have reached a deal to avert a government shutdown.

"The Musk-Johnson proposal is not serious. It’s laughable. Extreme MAGA Republicans are driving us to a government shutdown," he said.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries walks with staff to hold a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 19, 2024.
Leah Millis/Reuters

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, also chimed in, contending Democrats had a bipartisan deal on the table after many weeks of negotiating that was blown up by Musk.

"It's an intolerable way of proceeding," he said. "Democrats are going to try to figure out how to salvage the public good out of the wreckage just foist upon us."

-ABC News' Mary Bruce

Related Topics