Government shutdown live updates: GOP leaders scramble on plan to meet Trump demands

Details of new GOP funding plan revealed
A funding plan just released by Republicans included some new proposals that appeared to satisfy Trump and others.
The proposal includes a three-month government funding extension, a two-year suspension of the debt limit that kicks the deadline to January 2027, a farm bill extension, a $110 billion disaster relief expansion and funding to rebuild the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.
The bill leaves out the provision transferring the RFK Stadium site from the federal government control to Washington, D.C., control and restrictions on U.S. outbound investment in China.
-ABC News' Lauren Peller