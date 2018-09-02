Transcript for Convicted murderer fights for his innocence from prison

Yet considering was eighteen years old when the crimes that sent him to prison were committed. He is now 51. And his former sweetheart Elizabeth hasten twenty at the time her parents were murdered is now 53. Unlike Elizabeth who only rarely speaks to reporters concerning has given many interviews over the years. Pressing the case that he is wrongfully convicted in recent years the Virginia prison authorities have put an end to all on camera interviews. That has not stopped yens or his freedom campaign. We spoke to him on the phone in August a week after his birthday burst of tell me how you're doing it hurt. Well I did all right it's been. Very very wrong. 31 years it. Very few work days. And just for the record did you kill him Aaron and Nancy chase them. Evening news were you that house that night at all. Bill now. Typically get in bad shape that we can if any Value Line.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.