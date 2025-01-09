Before, during and after the wildfires: A look at the devastation in California
Photos of the destruction highlight the mounting loss.
Unprecedented wildfires are decimating thousands of structures, displacing thousands of residents, destroying local landmarks, and threatening many more across Los Angeles County. At least five people have been killed in the tragedy.
With 27,000 acres and counting either burned or still burning, the place that millions of Americans call home is almost unrecognizable. Photos from the path of destruction show communities completely transformed, as the personal, cultural, and economic losses continue to mount.
Take a look at the destruction facing residents as firefighters attempt to control the blazes.