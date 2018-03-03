Transcript for Dead woman's family files wrongful death suit: Part 5

Three critercriteria, motive, opportunity and ability are considered as suspects in any criminal investigation. Who had the desire to kill Ms. Zahau? Who had the opportunity to get close enough to actually cause her harm? The theory that I heard the most was that this little boy had this horrible accident, and that, you know, the father's girlfriend was supposed to be looking after him. So the speculation was that this was a revenge killing for what happened to max. Reporter: But Rebecca's family wanted justice and hired attorne Keith Greer. Several years ago, he filed a wrongful death suit for the family, claiming that Dina, her sister Nina, and Adam conspired together to kill Rebecca. I had an eye witness who was very convincing, really strongly believed that he saw Dina there that night acting suspiciously. And they are now filing a wrongful death suit against three members. Reporter: Remember the mysterious woman seen knocking at the mansion door that night? At first, she was identified by that eyewitness as Dina. We've always alleged that we have evidence we felt put Dina and Nina at the scene of the incident. They accused you of striking Rebecca in the head. Four times, helping to tie her up, gag her and stage the suicide. I think it's a disgraceful abuse of the legal system. On what planet, in what universe would anyone come up with this kind of scenario? Without any scintilla of evidence or facts, nothing. Reporter: Turns out that the woman who knocked on that door that night wasn't Dina at all. When this footage revealed that Dina was at the hospital with max at the time of Rebecca's death, Greer dropped both sisters from the civil suit. I want to take this opportunity to express a real heartfelt apology to Dina and Nina. So this has had an impact on our career and our reputations. And it's been a really horrible thing. Reporter: Without Dina and Nina in his sites, Greer's case for the zahau family is targeted at Adam shacknai alone. Adam was there overnight and nobody else was. You think Adam killed your sister? Yes. I totally believe he did. It was almost, like, max is hurt and Rebecca is responsible. Reporter: In court filings, Greer presented the family's version of what happened to Rebecca that night. Walk me through what you believe happened to Rebecca that night. First there was a confrontation. He was in the house, in the room with her. We'll never know exactly what's said or how it escalated. Shortly after that, she was hit on the back of the head four times on the right upper part of her head. The next thing the killer did was tie her up. She was strangled before she went over the deck. Adam's attorney says none of it makes sense. Reporter: Adam says he never left the guesthouse that night. None of his DNA or fingerprints was found. But Greer claims Adam wiped the scene down. How could that be, Adam's team asks, if Rebecca's prints were found? I know he's a really smart guy, and he's a clever guy. And he -- and he put together this stage bizarre scheme to cover it all up. To be the subject of a lawsuit with a lawyer saying anything that comes into his head, he may as well be writing fiction stories. Reporter: Adam's attorney agrees, saying Greer's claims are "Ever evolving, and utterly baseless" and Adam had nothing to do with her death. So how does Greer hope to convince a jury? He points to those knots binding Rebecca's hands and ankles and says he'll be able to link it to Adam's profession. The relevance of Adam shacknai's profession is he's a tug boat captain. And these were perfect nautical knots. Reporter: Adam admits he handles ropes, but says he doesn't do much knot tying on the river. And his defense expert says there's no such thing as an "Exclusively nautical knot." The knots are efficient. They're actually probably in the knot-tying world fairly simple. But efficient knots. It shows somebody who understands knots. The evidence unlocking a mysterious death at the sprekles mansion. Reporter: Perhaps the most intriguing piece of evidence is that cryptic message painted on the door of Rebecca's room. She saved him. Can you save her? Greer claims there are similarities between the painted block lettering and Adam's handwriting. Here's the one that I think is really shocking. And that's the "M" on the door, and with that long -- This is the M on the door. These are Rebecca's Ms -- Rebecca's and all symmetrical up down, up down, except for one. We look at Adam over here on other hand, what is on every one of his Ms, the last leg is a lengthy long. Reporter: The San Diego sherriff's department never conducted analysis of the handwriting. I'm confident with the results of our investigation. Reporter: They say the block lettering painted on a door can't be compared with handwriting on a page. An opinion shared by both Adam's expert and ours. In your experience before, have you ever connected the painting like this to naturally written words or letters? Not with any degree of certainty. No. Reporter: Years ago, authorities cleared Adam of any involvement in Rebecca's death. And Dina, the woman the zahau family once accused in this civil suit, says she's on his side. I don't believe Adam shaknai is a murderer. No. I don't. Reporter: Greer just needs to convince 9 out of 12 jurors to win his case. You think Adam shacknai killed Rebecca zahau by a preponderance of the evidence? Yes. That it's more likely than not that he did it. More likely than not. And that's all we have to have is one feather of evidence more. And we prevail.

