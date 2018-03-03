Transcript for Dead woman's family refuses to believe she committed suicide: Part 3

Reporter: Months have passed since those two mysterious deaths at the landmark spreckels mansion. First, 6-year-old max shacknai had somehow taken a fatal fall off a second story landing. Then just two days later, 32-year-old Rebecca zahau was found hanged to death at spreckels under highly suspicious circumstances. Reporter: Detectives this morning are investigating the mysterious death of woman whose nude body was found bound and hanging from the balcony of the historic spreckels mansion. Reporter: We're told there are no suspects and no one's been ruled out as a suspect. People were on pins and needles. What were the conclusions, what was the cause of death? What happened to max? What happened to Rebecca? I'd like to introduce sheriff bill gore. Reporter: Finally, seven weeks after Rebecca and max's deaths, sheriff bill gore calls a press conference to announce his department has solved the mysteries. Were these deaths the result of criminal conduct? Was max's death a homicide? The answer is no. Was Rebecca's death a homicide? Again, the answer is no. Reporter: Gore and his team lay out their findings. Max's death, they say, was the result of a freak household accident. Something caused him to trip, whether it was a ball, whether it was the dog, or something that he then tripped and fell over that railing grabbing the chandelier. Reporter: When it came to Rebecca's death investigators say it had nothing to do with witchcraft, and certainly not homicide. They say the autopsy and DNA and fingerprint analysis showed no signs that Rebecca had been attacked. Fingerprints from the bed leg directly next to the rope were all from Rebecca. DNA profiles from the victim's bindings were only from Rebecca. Reporter: Investigators would later discount as unreliable the report from that neighbor who said she heard screams for help that night. As for that mysterious male boot print on the balcony, they said it was accidently left by a police officer. Investigators say that the fact that only Rebecca's footprints were on the balcony confirmed their suicide conclusion. Toe impressions on the balcony are consistent with a person moving up next to the railing and leaning forward and going over the railing. Reporter: But if it was suicide how could Rebecca have tied her own hands behind her back in such a seemingly intricate way? Investigators show this video of how a female officer is able to first tie herself up, then slip one hand out of a noose and put it back in with her hands behind her back. They conclude that Rebecca did the exact same thing. Just a simple matter of slipping her hand out. The bindings were not tight. When they presented their case we were all lookin' at each other like, "Really? Really?" Reporter: But of course, there's still the question why -- why would Rebecca commit suicide in the first place? Investigators say Rebecca had been under stress and hit a breaking point after listening to a voicemail message saying just how grave max's condition was. I left her a voice message, pretty upset. Reporter: Jonah shacknai says he was the one who left that grim voicemail message for Rebecca. All I can think is that Rebecca saw what had happened, felt responsible in some way, not that she did anything, but that she was entrusted with max. And that that was too much to bear. Our condolences go to their family. We also would ask because of that, that you allow them to go through the grieving process. Reporter: But if law enforcement thought Rebecca's family would take their grief and go quietly into the good night, they were dead wrong. They treated my sister like garbage. I believe they felt like, they came to a quick conclusion that Becky mostly likely had something to do with max's -- and she deserved what she got. Did you ever believe that your sister was suicidal in any way? No. Rebecca does not have a suicidal personality at all. Reporter: Rebecca's family turns their outrage over the sheriff's investigation into action. They hire high profile attorney Anne Bremner who helps them take their case to the media. They wanted to get the word out because they were powerless with the police. So they took their message and they put it out to millions of people. The cause of death of this millionaire's girlfriend -- Reporter: Rebecca's case is featured on the Dr. Phil show. One of his guests is Dina shacknai, who is also unhappy with the sheriff's endings. She says an expert she retained concluded that max's death wasn't an accident. You believe that this whole scenario of what happened that resulted in max's death is just completely wrong? Right. Max going over the bannister, his center of gravity was too low. And it defied the laws of physics. You have really devoted your life to finding out what happened to Maxie. Yes. He was my only son. Reporter: On another episode, Rebecca's family controversially exhumes her body and has renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril wecht conduct a second autopsy. Wecht notes four small hemorrhages on Rebecca's scalp that he says could be a possible indicator of foul play. I lean very strongly to it being a homicide. Reporter: The San Diego county coroner also found those head wounds, but concluded Rebecca's head could have struck something as she fell from the balcony. Her body was exhumed on

