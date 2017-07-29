Transcript for Delayed call for medical attention ends in tragedy on US-Mexico border

Cc1 Test message Reporter: It is now 7:44 P.M. At the San ysidro border station. And the fate of 16-year-old Cruz Velazquez is playing out in the security office, where he is clearly in trouble, and where officer Valerie Baird has followed the young man she suspected of carrying or smuggling drugs. I noticed some labored breathing, and he was shaking a lot. I remember putting my hand on him and just told him to -- to, like, relax, calm down. I thought he was nervous about -- that he was going to get caught in the body carry -- and to just relax when he came to the table. His body is sending him the signal that something horrible is happening. He's obviously in terrible physical distress. Reporter: Still handcuffed, Velazquez is being steadied by officer Adrian perallon, who repeatedly wipes the teenager's face as he sweats profusely. When I was standing with him, he was telling me to hit him. He wanted me to hit him. And then he just said that he didn't want to die. Reporter: A third officer, Nina signorello also comes to his aid. I recall hearing him scream and I wanted to go assist in calming him down. Did he scream a word? He was screaming in Spanish and I'm not fluent in Spanish, and I did understand a few of the words that he was saying. What words did you understand? I understood him to say "My heart" in Spanish, "My sister" in Spanish, and "My cousin" in Spanish. Reporter: My sister. My cousin. Cruz knows the cartel could now go after his family because he did not make it through with their drugs. From what I know, someone told him, "If you don't cross the border and get this to the other side, we are going to kill your sister." Reporter: Later that night, Velazquez's sister says a strange man showed up at her house in Tijuana asking for Cruz. There's always somebody that's waiting there for them and there's immediately a phone call that goes back to the cartel. And they're notified that there's a problem. Something has happened. And would the cartels really go after his family just for that, for a small amount like that? Absolutely. The cartels don't care. They just are concerned about their business operations and ensuring that their deliveries go through and nothing happens coming back to them. Reporter: 7:48 now, and Cruz is having a hard time standing, and the screams continue, described by officer signorello as heart-wrenching. The way he was screaming it didn't sit well with me. It just made me sad the way that he was screaming. And the screams, did they appear to be screams of pain? Yes, sir. Because the drug's making the heart beat so fast, the heart needs more oxygen. It essentially almost can't get enough oxygen. As a result the person develops chest pain, very similar to as if they were having a heart attack. Reporter: Now at 7:49 P.M., a medical first responder finally shows up, taking off his backpack of equipment. Cruz is barely able to stand. 7:51, a San Diego fire department team of paramedics arrives. They report he had suffered from agitated delirium. He is handcuffed to the gurney for the trip to a hospital. Still conscious with what were described as rolling eyes. What do think he is feeling at this point? Abject terror. Abject terror? Absolutely. Reporter: The hospital is only a few minutes' drive away, but now every second counts.

