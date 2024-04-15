LIVE UPDATES
Trump hush money trial live updates: Judge denies motion to recuse himself
The former president is in court for the start of his New York criminal trial.
Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.
Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.
Jury selection could take up to two weeks, with the entire trial expected to last between six and eight weeks.
Top headlines:
Judge addresses dispute over jury questionnaire
After blocking Trump's effort to remove him from the case, Judge Merchan addressed a series of logistical and scheduling matters --- including his intention to take two days off next week for Passover.
Merchan then moved on to a more substantial matter: a dispute over how jurors will be questioned and selected. Trump attorney Todd Blanche argued that the jury questionnaire includes "asymmetry" that opens the door for jurors who harbor hostility toward the former president to be seated.
Merchan swiftly denied it. "That is not relevant," he said. "There is no asymmetry in the questionnaire."
Meanwhile, the former president appears to be listening intently. His eyes appear fixed on the judge at times and, at other times, he is reviewing papers in front of him.
Judge denies motion to recuse himself
After attorneys for each side introduced themselves, Judge Juan Merchan said that before jury selection can begin "there are a couple of loose ends we need to go over before we start."
The first item, Marchan said, was a pair of motions filed by Trump's legal team seeking his recusal from the case, citing his past comments in interviews and his daughter's work with a Democrat-affiliated firm.
The motions, Marchan said, cite "pages and pages of screen grabs, articles, social media posts and the like" that amount only to "a series of inferences, innuendos, and unsupported speculation."
To call them "attenuated is an understatement," Merchan said.
Merchan denied the motion and said the court would not address the matter further.
Proceedings are underway
"All rise," the bailiff announced at 9:59 a.m. ET. "This is the People of the State of New York v. Donald J. Trump."
And with that, proceedings are underway.
Members of the prosecution and the defense, including the former president, stood briefly as Judge Juan Merchan entered the courtroom and took his seat on the bench.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg entered the courtroom shortly before court went into session.
Trump calls trial 'assault on America'
Former President Trump arrived at the courtroom at 9:32 a.m. flanked by members of his legal team.
In brief remarks to reporters on the way in, he called his criminal trial an "assault on America."
"Nothing like this has ever happened before," Trump said, marking his first comments of the day as he becomes the first former American president to face criminal charges.
"There is no case," he said. "This is political persecution."
Trump also attacked President Joe Biden and said the case should not go forward.
Upon entering the courtroom, he sat at the defendant's table as his lawyers and court officers buzzed around him.