Detectives believe they found motive for woman to kill her fiance: Part 2

Reporter: While kayaking on the Hudson river, Angelika graswald lost the man she says was the love of her life. But even as she helped search for Vince viafore's body, her behavior struck some as strange. As cold as the river. Vince's mother, Mary Ann. She wasn't sitting there crying, that's for sure. I don't know. She just went about her business. Reporter: Business like posting a light-hearted video, doing a cartwheel. Woo! Yay! Reporter: And five days later, at a memorial gathering at a bar, breaking out in a karaoke version of "Hotel California." ??? In the hotel California ??? Reporter: Butt was nothing compared to what police say Angelika did 10 days after Vince disappeared in the river. She had taken flowers to Bannerman's island for Vince. Detectives follow. One of them claims Angelika takes him aside and blurts out a jaw-dropping confession. She wanted Vince to drown. She pulled the drain plug on his kayak so it would fill with water and sink and removed a ring connecting the two halves of his paddle. But none of that alleged confession was recorded. So police bring Angelika to the barracks. At 3:25 in the afternoon, they lead her to the interrogation room, and the unblinking gaze of the camera. All right. Got your water, right? Yeah. How you feeling? Cold. Cold? Reporter: Angelika is about to talk her way into a jail cell. You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law. Reporter: Police say earlier that day, Angelika told them she did nothing to help Vince. But that's not what she says in the interrogation room. You watched him drown. I know it's difficult. I know this. No. I didn't just watch him drown. I tried to do something about it. Now, did you really wanna save him? Yeah. Yeah. Somehow. If he did not say call 911, I would have paddled the Out of myself and got to him somehow. Reporter: While the detective interrogates Angelika, defense attorney rich portale says other officers search her and Vince's apartment and find one of his guns is missing. And when they realized there was a gun missing, that's when they really cranked it up. 'Cause that's when they thought, "Well, maybe she shot him." Reporter: Almost three hours into the interrogation, at about 6:20, the detective brings in his partner to play the bad cop. How are you? Hi, how you doing? I'm Matt. Reporter: They want to know about the drain plug on the kayak, and a ring that secures the paddle, both missing from Vince's kayak. How long before you guys went on your kayaking trip did you take that ring? Was it the same day? I didn't take the ring. You killed him. No, I didn't kill him. Reporter: Angelika and the detectives, spending the night in a stuffy little room with no windows and no clock. Four hours in, they bring her coffee, pizza, even -- at about 7:00pm, a cigarette. Cigarette. Matches. Ash tray, okay? Reporter: At times, when she's alone in the interrogation room, unaware there's a camera rolling, Angelika loosens up with yoga. Even a little hopscotch. But why would Angelika want Vince gone in the first place? The motive, police say, is a hard-boiled crime classic. And he had a life insurance policy. Yeah. And you were on it? Yeah. Reporter: She tells police six months before his death, Vince added her as a beneficiary to his life insurance. Another motive, detectives say, may have been all those demands she says he made in the bedroom. He always wanted sex. Yeah. And you to do sexual things? Well, yeah. Okay. He wanted threesomes, porn, everything. Okay. And I was not ready. Reporter: Angelika says Vince was threatening to call off the wedding if she didn't do the things he wanted. Did it upset you that he -- Yes. Very much. Sort of switched that he did not wanna marry you? Yeah, of course. Who proposes to somebody and then changes their mind? Reporter: But the thing many find most shocking comes early in the evening, Angelika freely admitting Vince's death left her feeling relieved. When you watched him in the water, was a part of you saying, "My worries are going away now." Yeah. And, "I'm free?" Yes. And were you almost -- Euphoric? Euphoric that he was gonna be gone? I just -- I was -- You felt that way? Yes. I still do. You still do? Reporter: Then, at about 8:30 that night, she starts talking about her dark side. What are your feelings and emotions knowing that this is about to happen? That when you're going -- I'm like, ripping in two halves. You know, angels and demons. What's the demon side saying? The demon side, it's not a good side. You guys don't want to see that side of me, nobody does. That side was telling me this is gonna happen, let it happen. Just let it. But the good side was -- save him, save him, save him. You can do it. You can do it. You're strong. Why did the demon side win out? Well, 'cause of the way he was treating me, you know. Reporter: Just after 9:00 P.M., six hours into the interrogation that would go on for 11 hours total, Angelika, bleary-eyed and worn down, blurts out what could be the most incriminating statement of all. You killed Vinnie. Right? You're the one telling me. No. I'm asking you the question. You want me to admit it. I want you to, I want you to tell me the truth. I am telling you the truth. And what is the answer to that question? I didn't. No. I didn't want him. Angelika. What is the true answer to that question? All right. I'll give you the Statement. What is it? I wanted him dead and now he's gone. And I'm okay with it. I'm okay with that. Reporter: That's cold, but is it a confession?

