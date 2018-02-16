Transcript for Experts weigh in on prosecutors' murder theory in man's kayak death: Part 4

on the Hudson river. It's the very place is where Vince viafore and Angelika graswald set out on their fateful kayaking trip. When Angelika and Vince went out on this river -- Yes. Reporter: They, they launched straight from here to go straight across. You can see Bannerman's island and the castle right there across. We've come here with Todd Wright, a professional guide and outdoor instructor. He's recognized as one of the top kayak safety experts in the world. Working with us as a consultant, he's in the same make and model kayak as the one Vince owned. How quickly, after falling into water that cold, do you become incapacitated? There's that initial cold response and there's panic, your heart rate increases. Reporter: You're basically hyperventilating. Yeah, you're hyperventilating. Being able to tread water or swim with any kind of efficacy becomes very, very difficult. Reporter: Back on shore, a close examination of the kayak shows something detectives may not at first have realized. That critical drain plug, effectively the alleged murder weapon, is not on the bottom of the kayak. It's on top! Now this is the infamous plug. It is, yup. Reporter: That prosecutors say Angelika removed in a plot to kill Vince. But this plug is what, half an inch in diameter? Just look at how large the cockpit is -- that where -- where the seat is. Um, there's a lot of water that can enter that. That's a big hole. This is a really small hole. Reporter: It's a tiny hole. Watch. He conducts a demonstration, and all that gets in the boat. But if the waves pour over that open drain hole, very little finds its way into the kayak. About eight ounces maybe. Reporter: The prosecution case is built on this, and by saying they wouldn't work correctly. By taking that plug out, you killed Vinny, right? Correct. Did you remove the plug from Vince's kayak with intent to kill him? No, I did not. Did you remove the ring from the ores so he would not be able to save himself? No, I didn't. Reporter: So testing this theory, using the same, make and model as Vince's, we removed the drain plug, and challenged an experienced kayak to go to Bannerman's island, with no trouble. We actually performed an experiment on the river with the plug out. How did he do? Reporter: He did fine. What does that tell you? There you go. It tells me that there was a rush to judgment in this case, and I don't know why. Reporter: Jeanine Pirro is a former prosecutor and currently the host of "Justice with judge Jeanine," on Fox News. Is there any scintilla of evidence that tells you she wanted him dead? I haven't heard it. I mean, maybe the prosecution's got it. But I haven't heard it. Reporter: I mean, isn't it possible the entire premise of the case is based on -- based on something that isn't in -- in fact, true? That a missing plug could sink a kayak? That kayak plug is a red herring in this case. It's got nothing to do with his death. Reporter: Pirro and ABC news chief legal analyst Dan Abrams are convinced the case against Angelika is unconvincing. It does seem like a bizarre and incredibly risky way to kill someone. The notion that you're willing to risk that the person is going to fall out of a kayak and then potentially come to your kayak and -- Reporter: And capsize you? And capsize you. You've gotta explain to me how she felt that she was far more secure at a 5-foot tall as a miniature woman than he was. If those waves were taking him out, wouldn't she be risking that those waves would take her out as well? Reporter: The big problem for Angelika, they agree, is what she says in that interrogation. Right? By taking that plug out you killed Vinnie, correct? Correct. I think she makes some incriminating comments. She makes some -- Reporter: Yes, she does. She makes some statements which are not helpful to her. Reporter: "I'm glad he's dead" is certainly not a helpful thing to say for your own case and a problem for the defense. I think it is. Reporter: I just wanna ask you so you have a chance to answer this question. Did you kill Vince? No. Reporter: That day. No. I didn't kill him. Reporter: Did you do anything that you knew might lead to him being hurt or him dying? No I didn't. Reporter: Or him dying in the river? No, I loved him. I didn't do it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.