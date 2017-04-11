The fight against ISIS's reach on America's youth: Part 5

More
If someone searches for ISIS propaganda on Google, they may see an video advertisement about ISIS lies.
3:11 | 11/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The fight against ISIS's reach on America's youth: Part 5

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50923794,"title":"The fight against ISIS's reach on America's youth: Part 5","duration":"3:11","description":"If someone searches for ISIS propaganda on Google, they may see an video advertisement about ISIS lies.","url":"/2020/video/fight-isiss-reach-americas-youth-part-50923794","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.