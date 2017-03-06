Transcript for Football star takes plea deal ahead of trial for first degree rape: Part 6

Reporter: After 18 grueling months, it was supposed to be judgment day. The stage was set. Cameron Harrison and Savannah face to face. Both lives irreparably and forever changed. But something else has changed here in Baldwin county since that infamous house party. That brash district attorney Hallie Dixon decides not to seek re-election. And a new D.A. Takes a fresh look at the case. And just weeks ago, on the eve of Cameron's trial, a stunner. Cameron Harrison has been granted youthful offender status. Reporter: Cameron Harrison takes a plea deal under youthful offender status. The terms and conditions of the deal, all settled in secrecy. It allows the proceeding to be treated sort of like a juvenile proceeding, meaning everything gets sealed, the public doesn't find out what happens, it eventually gets erased from the record. Nothing about the case is public. Reporter: All we know tonight is that Cameron is not in jail. An outcome agreed to by both sides. The key when thinking about why was a deal cut is to look to the alleged victim. Was that because she was pressured by the D.A.? Who knows. Was it because she didn't want to testify? A smart move for the defendant. If he can not serve time, get treated as a youthful offender. Reporter: Cameron and his family were scheduled to do an interview with us. However, part of that plea agreement prevented both sides from talking further about the case. It's not really a resolution at all. Those people who look at him as a criminal or her as a liar, they're never going to be dissuaded because there's no real conclusion. Reporter: For many, the case ending, just like it started -- in a fog. What happened behind that locked door will stay behind that locked door. The reminder for parents is underage drinking and limited supervision can lead to some pretty dangerous consequences. Reporter: And that may leave you wondering about that grandmother, the only adult present that night. She pled guilty to a charge of hosting the party and allowing she got six months probation and was fined $250. Telling local reporters -- It's a sad situation for all parties in involved. I trusted teenagers. That was my problem. Reporter: As for Savannah, when we last spoke before the plea deal, she had this to say about Cameron. If you could say something to him right now, what would you say? I forgive you. Reporter: You do? Yes. Life's too short to harbor any pain and anger. My way of starting off closure is forgiving. Reporter: She is now on her way to college, and says she hopes to inspire other young women who may have been sexually assaulted. I used to think that I was weak, dramatic, too emotional, couldn't handle anything and then going through this, I've realized how strong I really am and that I underestimated myself the whole time

