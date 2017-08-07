Transcript for Gianni Versace is murdered in front of his Miami Beach mansion: Part 4

"20/20" continues with more of dying to be famous. Andrew Cunanan makes the top ten FBI list. Cunanan is suspected in four murders. Occurring in Minnesota, Illinois, and New Jersey. You had people in all parts of the country wondering whether Andrew Cunanan was going to show up at their house. Authorities admit that by now Cunanan could be anywhere. Has he stopped killing? There's a serial killer still out on the loose, I mean, that scares me still. Is he going to kill again? Yes, I am alarmed and I'm very concerned. Who is he going to kill next? Cunanan wanted to be notorious. He wanted the recognition he felt he deserved. It was very chaotic. You were flying right next to America's most wanted individual? I don't know that I was. Around the nation, the mere mention of Cunanan's name brings out the media in droves. He could have been anywhere. He was anywhere and nowhere. We're still looking for Andrew Phillip Cunanan. Cunanan was believed to have fled in miglin's Lexus from Chicago. I think the one state we didn't have a lead in was Montana. Cunanan warnings are also posted tonight here on the east coast. I believe Andrew Cunanan came to Miami because that was one of the areas that he was going to be able to blend in pretty easily. So, I would caution all people to just be careful if they do spot him. We believe that the vehicle may be occupied. And you know what he was doing. That occupant is deemed armed and dangerous. He was hiding in plain sight. 911 gets a phone call. There was a sighting by an employee of Miami subs that recognized him from America's most wanted. Andrew Cunanan is 5'9", weighs 160 lbs and has dark hair and brown eyes. We get a call from a wonderful, conscientious viewer who says, I believe the guy you're looking for is here buying a sandwich. The police say okay, stall. The guy said maybe ten minutes he had them there and he walked out the door. Miami beach police missed him by about three minutes. You did not need Facebook to find Gianni Versace. South beach was so small, five blocks. He walked almost every single day down ocean drive to the news cafe. The news cafe had a wonderful selection of international papers so he would get the newspapers from Italy. He said, "Good morning," I said, "Good morning." You know, and he went up towards his house. We had plans to play tennis that morning. I didn't know that Gianni was out. I went into the dining room, and I was picking at the fruit that he had there at the table. As he's walking up the stairs, what we know now to be Andrew Cunanan comes up behind him and shoots him twice in the head at point blank range. When we heard, "Bang, bang," I thought it was backfire from the lawnmower that was being worked on in the yard, but it wasn't. One shot hits the left side of his face, the other shot hits the right side of his neck, and he goes down. So, I run out the door, and Gianni was laying there. I check his artery -- nothing. He was gone. Oh, my god, there is blood everywhere. Please help me! Please! Tell me your location? In front of the Versace house, 1100 block ocean drive. Please, dear god! I can remember Gianni just lying there, yeah. I can see it. I can see the blood on the steps. Antonio came behind me. He's crying and yelling, "Who did this? Who did this?" Supposedly a subject is running northbound 1300 ocean court with a gun. I never saw his face. I don't want to look at his face. This is the man that killed my friend. They are telling me this guy is about 5'8", pretty clean cut. White male wearing a white shirt and blue shorts. And Antonio says, "Go get him, Lazaro. Go get him." And I did. I went after him. And I stopped, because the person in the car yelled, "He's got a gun." And that's when Cunanan pointed the gun at me. And there were some gentlemen sitting here at the edge here. And they pointed to the garage, and that's when I told the officer, "He's in there. Go get him." We realized that we had a vehicle that was taken in a homicide that Andrew Cunanan committed up in New Jersey. He was, like, living out of the truck because he had run out of money. His car door was open, his identification was spilled on the ground. There's clothes of Cunanan's. And he disappears. He's gone, he's underground. Now the FBI is hunting for him. Everybody's hunting for him. Murder in Miami. He was one of the world's most influential fashion designers. Gianni Versace was murdered in broad daylight this morning. It was a terrible day. South beach was the scene of a horrible crime. The shooting occurred on the front steps. Mr. Versace was gunned down as he walked into his Miami beach mansion. It was all over the news, every channel. Police say their main suspect is reputed serial killer Andrew Cunanan. I couldn't believe it when I first heard of the accusations that that was my brother. This is not just a tragedy but it is also a great loss to our community and in fact to the world. Versace had only been back in Miami about five days. And, based on the behavior at that murder scene, Andrew knew what those habits were. How fast does he walk and who else is out there at the time. What makes this murder completely different than the other ones is he does his homework. How am I going to get access to Versace? Miami beach investigators are currently interviewing witnesses and employees who work at the Versace residence in an attempt to learn a motive for this shooting. There was a lot of speculation that there were Cunanan sightings near Versace's house, in Versace's house, at parties that Versace visited. They had met in a bar, or that they had been introduced by somebody at some high society dinner. Versace had done some costume work, for the San Francisco ballet, I think in the early '90s. Was it possible in his going around he met Versace as part of that ballet? It was a possibility. I can tell you that three witnesses put them together in California. He supposedly met him at some sort of backstage or a private cocktail party, and it was very brief. And, you know, it's very possible that they did have some sort of intimate relationship. Our best witness was his partner. He said they never knew each other, but in my heart, I feel, something must have happened at some point between the two. Police say the man came up from behind him, and shot him in the head. When Cunanan killed Versace the whole game changed. Extra! Fashion great Gianni Versace, Andrew Cunanan, what was their relationship? Now it was a sexy story. Now it was a salacious tabloid story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.