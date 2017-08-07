Transcript for Gianni Versace's death is mourned across the world: Part 6

2,000 people attended Versace's funeral including princess Diana and Elton John. The service was in the Milan cathedral. There was a casket and in this silver box was the man I'd sat next to at dinner a week before. And why was he dead? You work very hard to become somebody and then they kill you because you are somebody. It was a shock event, because it happened so fast. Because it was so sudden. Because this was somebody on the pinnacle. But now what do we all do without him? His killer was secreted off to San Diego by his family, afraid to alert anybody to where he was going to be buried for fear there would be vandalism of his grave. He wanted to be notorious, have recognition that he never had in life. He was going to be the guy, the least forgotten person. Andrew Cunanan drove down here from California murdering a total of five people. Versace being his final victim. Andrew Cunanan was a con man, a hustler, smart, sociopath. He was a liar all this life. And a cypher. I remember him as a little boy. My little brother. I remember him. Young and innocent. I just pray that in his last moments he looked up to god and asked for forgiveness -- it's just unexplainable. Even if he had lived, I'm pretty sure he would have lied about why he killed Gianni Versace. This is exactly the end that Cunanan wanted. He wanted us all to keep wondering about him and thinking about him. He wasn't going to let police sit and question him. He was going to take his own life and just leave everything like a big puzzle. He was an enigma. After me, the flood. The most likely to be remembered. Why did he kill Gianni Versace? My theory, he's the flood.

